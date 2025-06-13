JR Dallas Tech Fund Commits $10M To Accelerate US Startup Growth

Mehwish Salman Ali (left), Jehangir H. Raja (center), and Malik Muddasir (right) signing the landmark $10 million USD funding agreement.

Investment empowers visionary entrepreneurs to scale international tech startups across the US.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JR Dallas Tech Fund , the premier private investment arm of JR Dallas Wealth Management, today announced a significant $10 million investment commitment to globally recognized technology entrepreneurs Mehwish Salman Ali and Malik Mudassir. This landmark initiative is specifically aimed at identifying and scaling high-potential international startups looking to establish or expand their operations in the United States.Under this strategic partnership, Ali and Mudassir will leverage their extensive industry expertise and entrepreneurial experience to allocate capital across targeted sectors including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital health, cybersecurity, and frontier technologies. The fund is designed to fuel transformative innovations, drive economic growth, and generate high-skilled employment opportunities within the U.S., particularly enhancing Texas as a key hub for global tech talent."We are entrusting $10 million to two visionary leaders who have consistently demonstrated the ability to innovate and scale," said Jehangir A. Raja, Managing Partner at JR Dallas Tech Fund. "Mehwish and Malik possess the perfect blend of technical mastery, strategic foresight, and proven entrepreneurial excellence needed to successfully identify and nurture startups poised for significant U.S. market impact."Investment Impact Highlights:Job Creation: Projected to generate 300-500 high-skilled technology jobs within 24 months.Economic Growth: Portfolio companies expected to contribute $50-100 million in U.S. economic activity within three years.Sectoral Innovation: Accelerating groundbreaking advancements in AI, healthcare, and cloud infrastructure.About the Fund Leaders:Mehwish Salman Ali is renowned as the Founder & CEO of Data Vault, Pakistan's first solar-powered, quantum-encrypted AI data center, Co-Founder of Zahanat AI, Pakistan's indigenous GPT model, and COO at AppsGenii Technologies. A TEDx speaker and Forbes Technology Council member, Mehwish brings an exceptional record in AI-driven innovation and cybersecurity.Malik Mudassir, CEO and Founder of AppsGenii Technologies, has established multiple successful technology ventures including GharPar, BoxesGen, and Dental Connect. His leadership roles in international technology expansion and as a Central Executive Committee Member at P@SHA underscore his capabilities in guiding startups through complex market dynamics."This $10 million investment represents an unprecedented opportunity to bridge international innovation with the vast potential of the American market," Mehwish stated. Mudassir added, "We aim to support visionary entrepreneurs by providing the strategic insights, market entry expertise, and operational excellence essential for scaling successfully in the U.S."Investment Approach:Target Range: $250,000 to $1.5 million per startupSectors: AI, Cloud, Digital Health, Quantum Computing, CybersecurityPortfolio: 15-20 startups over the next 24 monthsInterested startups can apply for the fund at .About JR Dallas Tech Fund:JR Dallas Tech Fund, a strategic division of JR Dallas Wealth Management, specializes in private credit, venture capital, and technology investments. Under Jehangir A. Raja's leadership, the fund expertly identifies and invests in transformative market opportunities, creating significant economic and financial value.Media Contact:JR Dallas Tech Fund PR Team... |Investment Inquiries:Mehwish Salman Ali & Malik Mudassir...This press release is issued by Jehangir A. Raja.

JEHANGIR RAJA

JR DALLAS WEALTH

+1 214-316-2066

email us here

