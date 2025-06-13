Global Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Report 2025: Strategic Insights For Growth, Expansion & Competitive Edge

Liquid Chromatography Devices Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Liquid Chromatography Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Our analyses show that the liquid chromatography devices market size has grown strongly in recent years. Going from $4.39 billion in 2024 to an expected $4.64 billion in 2025, the market boasts a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. This growth reflects the rise of biologics and biosimilars, a growing concern for food safety, an expansion of life sciences research, and an increase in the generic drug market.

What Is Predicted For The Liquid Chromatography Devices Market?

Reflecting forthcoming robust market growth, the value of the liquid chromatography devices market industry is projected to increase to $5.77 billion by 2029, an impressive CAGR of 5.6%. This growth can be attributed to rising demands in pharmaceutical and biotech industries, more personalized medicine, regulatory compliance in manufacturing, and a general surge in biopharmaceutical production. Concurrent significant trends forecasted include increased automation and AI in chromatography, miniaturization of systems, and advancements in column technologies.

Are There Any Key Market Drivers In The Liquid Chromatography Devices Market?

Biosimilars provide an essential impetus for liquid chromatography devices market growth. These biologic medical products, highly similar to already approved reference products, offer cost-effective alternatives to expensive biologic drugs and are driving the rise in the liquid chromatography devices market. As many patents for original biologics expire, manufacturers have opportunities to develop and market biosimilar products with comparable efficacy and safety. For instance, the U.S. FDA approved 40 biosimilars by 2023, demonstrating significant growth in approvals and market availability.

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Liquid Chromatography Devices Market?

Prominent companies operating in the liquid chromatography devices market include Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, General Electric Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others. These key players are integral to the industry's trajectory through innovation, product development, and market expansion.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Industry?

Major companies are focusing on technologically advanced products like next-generation HPLC systems to improve operational efficiency and accuracy. For instance, in 2024, Agilent Technologies introduced the Agilent InfinityLab LC Series. This platform redefines performance and usability by providing faster analysis, reducing solvent usage, and enhancing system intelligence.

How Is The Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Segmented?

Liquid chromatography devices market segmentation in the report is categorized by type, accessories, and application. The report elaborates on the sub-segments of high-performance liquid chromatography HPLC, ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography UHPLC, low-pressure liquid chromatography LPLC, and other types.

Which Regions Are Involved In The Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Growth?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the liquid chromatography devices market. However, the report covers market activity across geographical regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

