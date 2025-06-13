Global Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market Outlook 20252034: Trends, Drivers, Opportunities & Forecasts

The Business Research Company

According to The Business Research Company's latest report, the water treatment ozone generator market has witnessed strong growth in recent years. The market is expected to further grow from $1.48 billion in 2024 to $1.59 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to the rising demand for clean water, increasing industrial wastewater discharge, environmental awareness, stricter water quality regulations, and growing health concerns.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market Going Forward?

Moving on to projections, the water treatment ozone generator market is anticipated to show formidable growth in the coming years, increasing to $2.11 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The expansion in municipal water projects, growth in industrial automation, focus on zero liquid discharge, stricter regulatory enforcement, and the rising demand for chemical-free disinfection are just some of the underlying factors attributed to this forecast growth. During this forecast period, advancements in corona discharge technology, integration with the Internet of Things, research on energy-efficient ozone systems, development of compact ozone units, and automation in ozone dosing control will be the major trends.

What Is Influencing The Expansion Of The Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market?

The upsurge in concerns over water pollution is a key driver for the growth of the water treatment ozone generator market going forward. Water pollution, characterized by toxic or harmful substances entering water sources, makes the water unfit for human use and poses significant harm to aquatic ecosystems. Owing largely to industries discharging untreated waste into water bodies, leading to harmful chemical contamination, water pollution is escalating. The water treatment ozone generator addresses water pollution by emitting ozone, a potent oxidizing agent that effectively purifies water by removing pollutants, bacteria, and organic compounds, without leaving behind any toxic byproducts, thus ensuring environmental and human safety.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market?

Shedding light on the market's key players, the report indicates that major companies operating in this sector include Veolia Environnement S.A., Toshiba Corporation, Xylem Inc., METAWATER Co. Ltd., De Nora, Chemtronics Co. Ltd., and Ebara Technologies Inc., among others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market?

These water treatment ozone generator market industry leaders are focusing on innovative solutions, such as eco-friendly water disinfection systems, to improve treatment efficiency and adhere to the increasing regulatory and sustainability demands. These systems, which use advanced filtration or sustainable methods to eradicate harmful microorganisms and pollutants, negate the need for toxic chemicals, ensuring safe water without harmful byproducts.

How Is The Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market Segmented?

Delving into the water treatment ozone generator market segmentation, the report categorizes water treatment ozone generator systems by product types, such as Large Ozone Generator, Middle Ozone Generator, and Small Ozone Generator. In terms of technology type, the report segregates the market into Corona Discharge Ozone Generators, Ultraviolet Ozone Generators, Electrolysis-Based Ozone Generators, and others. The market is further segmented based on ozone output capacity, application, and end-user industry, providing an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Water Treatment Ozone Generator Market?

Considering the geographical footprint, North America was the largest region in the water treatment ozone generator market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast timeframe.

