No More Bike Taxis In Bengaluru: Karnataka HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Stay On Ban

Bengaluru: Several companies, including Ola and Uber, offer bike taxi services in Bengaluru and other cities and towns across Karnataka. Many people rely on these services due to their lower cost compared to autos and cabs, and their ability to navigate traffic quickly. However, starting Monday (June 16), bike taxis will be completely banned in Karnataka. The High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the ban, upholding the order issued by a single-judge bench.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Kameshwar Rao and Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar heard the petitions filed by bike taxi service providers like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. On April 2, a single-judge bench of Justice Shyam Prasad had ordered the ban on bike taxis in Karnataka. The division bench refused to stay this order and directed the taxi aggregators to file their responses by June 20. The next hearing is scheduled for June 24.

Ban to Continue Until Policy Implemented

The division bench stated that the ban on bike taxis will remain in effect until the government formulates a clear policy on the matter. The High Court's order explicitly mentions that the ban will be implemented starting Monday (June 16) across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government appears reluctant to formulate regulations for bike taxis, making it unlikely that these services will resume in the state. Concerns have been raised about the safety and regulatory challenges associated with bike taxis.

Many people in Bengaluru rely on bike taxis for transportation. With high metro fares, expensive auto and cab rides, and traffic congestion, bike taxis offered a convenient and affordable option. However, starting Monday, commuters will have to seek alternative modes of transport.