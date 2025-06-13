Mayfair Jets Expands Italy-Egypt Travel Corridor With New Online Booking Platform

Mayfair Jets has launched its Internet Booking Engine (IBE), marking a key milestone in its efforts to enhance air connectivity between Italy and Egypt. The new platform, now live at , allows travellers to browse real-time schedules, compare fares, and book direct charter flights from multiple Italian cities to Red Sea destinations throughout the summer season.

Mayfair Jets' summer schedule features direct round-trip charter flights connecting Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada with major Italian cities including Bari, Bologna, Catania, Naples, Palermo, Pisa, and Verona. Operated throughout the week except Wednesday, these services are offered as part of Mayfair Jets' scheduled charter program.

“A strong digital offering is no longer a nice-to-have, it's a baseline expectation,” said Mohamed Hamed, Co-Founder and Commercial Director of Mayfair Jets.“Travellers want control, clarity, and immediacy. The IBE is our response to that shift, giving customers direct access to trusted routes and operators without unnecessary friction.

Strong digital offering is key to growth

While the Red Sea remains a perennial favourite for Italian holidaymakers, Mayfair Jets' IBE addresses a key gap: the need for a transparent, accessible platform that facilitates travel planning for both independent passengers and operators. Tickets for flights between Italy and Egypt are available for purchase directly on the company's website, providing both individual travellers and travel agencies with a simple and transparent alternative to traditional airline booking platforms.

This development comes amid broader trends. Charter flights continue to serve as a bridge between Mediterranean markets, particularly where traditional carriers do not provide sufficient seasonal capacity. As Egypt's Red Sea coast rebounds strongly in post-pandemic tourism metrics, reliable air links remain essential.

The IBE offers a simplified interface, mobile optimisation, and secure payment options. On the backend, it reduces reliance on intermediaries and improves data integration for customer service and operational teams.

Mayfair Jets' growing network plays a wider role beyond aviation. Its routes are timed to support peak-season tourism and are coordinated with local hospitality and logistics partners on both sides of the Mediterranean.

Enhancing tourism access supports regional economies

“Every flight we operate contributes to a much larger economic chain,” Hamed added.“The easier it is to reach these destinations, the more opportunities we create for the communities that rely on tourism, from local guides and hotels to transport providers and artisans. It's a win for all stakeholders.”

The Italian market is a major contributor to Egyptian tourism revenues, and platforms like the IBE help meet the expectations of travellers who value speed, flexibility, and direct booking control. In this sense, the digitalisation of charter services is not just a convenience, it's a competitive necessity.

Mayfair Jets plans further platform enhancements later this year, including additional tools for group bookings and B2B partners.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022