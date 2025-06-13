Nexgold Infill Drilling Intersects 25.79 G/T Gold Over 4.5 Metres And 18.09 G/T Gold Over 3.0 Metres At The Goldboro Gold Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. ( TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“ NexGold ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 25,000-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, 2025 at the Company's Goldboro Project in Nova Scotia (“ Goldboro ”). The drill program is primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The drilling is progressing well currently with two diamond drills and nearing the end of the drill program. The drilling is anticipated to be completed at the end of Q2 with final assays flowing in through the middle of Q3. The assay results for an additional 18 infill diamond drill holes (BR-25-477 to BR-25-478, BR-25-481 to BR-25-483, BR-25-486, BR-25-489, BR-25-491, BR-25-495, BR-25-502, BR-25-505, BR-25-508, BR-25-510, BR-25-513, BR-25-518, BR-25-520, BR-25-522, and BR-25-524), totalling 2,775.3 metres, were from drilling in the proposed west pit (Figure 1; Table 1). The Company has now released 31 (~24%) drill holes from the infill program and continues to intersect gold mineralization consistent with the existing geological model but importantly have intersected additional gold mineralization in areas where no mineralization was previously known or predicted. Mineralized solids will be adjusted where necessary to account for local variations in the model in the forthcoming mineral resource estimate later in 2025. Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, stated:“We are nearing the completion of the 25,000-metre diamond drill program at Goldboro that was directed at infilling specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource to improve geological and grade continuity. The results to date at the west pit are demonstrating that the general geological model is as predicted with adjustments to the mineralized solids required for local variation in position to accommodate the recently acquired data. We are also encouraged by additional intersections of gold mineralization which were not previously intersected. This data will be incorporated into a new Mineral Resource Model that will form the basis of a planned Feasibility Study Update. Assays continue to roll in from the lab and we will continue to update the market of our progress.” Selected drill intersections from 18 diamond drill holes in this release include:

25.79 g/t gold over 4.5 metres (from 62.0 to 66.5 metres) including 227.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in hole BR-25-522;

18.10 g/t gold over 3.0 metres (from 102.0 to 105.0 metres) including 52.57 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in hole BR-25-489;

2.27 g/t gold over 11.35 metres (from 174.15 to 185.5 metres) in hole BR-25-491;

2.35 g/t gold over 8.0 metres (from 27.5 to 35.5 metres) in hole BR-25-477;

15.05 g/t gold over 1.25 metres (from 148.15 to 149.4 metres) in hole BR-25-491; and 1.02 g/t gold over 16.4 metres (from 190.0 to 206.4 metres) and 1.03 g/t gold over 11.0 metres (from 173.0 to 184.0 metres) in hole BR-25-508. Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of the 18 diamond drill holes







Table 1: Drill hole locations and orientations Hole ID Easting* Northing* Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Inclination BR-25-477 606177.3 5006535.4 76.5 71.0 180 -50 BR-25-478 606118.7 5006508.7 76.8 44.0 180 -85 BR-25-481 606153.1 5006435.5 74.8 152.0 360 -70 BR-25-482 606184.9 5006432.5 72.8 173.0 360 -70 BR-25-483 606184.6 5006411.4 72.7 182.0 360 -70 BR-25-486 606205.2 5006449.1 74.9 80.0 360 -55 BR-25-489 606209.0 5006399.3 71.6 176.0 360 -60 BR-25-491 606242.0 5006403.6 70.6 194.0 360 -60 BR-25-495 606244.4 5006433.2 72.4 121.7 246 -90 BR-25-502 606186.6 5006576.1 74.2 122.1 180 -50 BR-25-505 606188.1 5006605.4 78.4 193.0 180 -50 BR-25-508 606242.5 5006615.7 74.6 218.0 180 -50 BR-25-510 606093.7 5006440.1 82.6 152.0 360 -55 BR-25-513 606081.8 5006457.7 83.9 107.0 7 -58 BR-25-518 606261.3 5006313.4 71.2 233.0 360 -63 BR-25-520 606262.9 5006345.0 71.8 198.5 360 -62 BR-25-522 606307.1 5006356.8 71.1 242.0 360 -65 BR-25-524 606331.7 5006377.9 70.4 116.0 360 -55

Notes:

Table 2: Highlighted drill intersections from eighteen diamond drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Grade (g/t) BR-25-477 27.50 35.50 8.00 2.35 including 32.00 32.50 0.50 20.20 and 35.00 35.50 0.50 11.90 BR-25-478 19.20 22.00 2.80 2.16 including 19.20 20.00 0.80 5.29 and 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.81 29.70 41.50 11.80 0.54 including 29.70 30.60 0.90 2.81 and 37.90 38.60 0.70 1.20 BR-25-481 132.50 140.00 7.50 1.05 including 133.30 134.30 1.00 2.10 and 137.90 138.60 0.70 6.23 BR-25-482 99.00 104.00 5.00 1.03 including 99.00 99.50 0.50 1.50 and 101.70 102.70 1.00 3.90 BR-25-483 165.60 168.30 2.70 2.22 including 166.50 167.10 0.60 6.96 170.90 178.70 7.80 0.29 including 175.70 178.70 3.00 0.52 BR-25-486 57.15 57.70 0.55 3.23 65.50 70.25 4.75 0.53 including 69.20 69.75 0.55 2.32 BR-25-489 102.00 105.00 3.00 18.10 including 102.00 103.00 1.00 52.57 116.20 125.60 9.40 0.95 including 117.10 118.75 1.65 3.32 144.00 146.20 2.20 3.55 including 144.00 145.00 1.00 7.34 BR-25-491 148.15 149.40 1.25 15.05 including 148.15 148.80 0.65 19.75 174.15 185.50 11.35 2.27 including 179.00 179.50 0.50 13.52 and 181.00 182.00 1.00 7.49 BR-25-495 86.00 87.00 1.00 1.50 BR-25-502 56.50 59.00 2.50 1.53 including 56.50 57.20 0.70 4.84 68.50 71.25 2.75 1.82 including 70.40 71.25 0.85 3.55 BR-25-505 149.15 153.90 4.75 1.74 including 149.15 149.80 0.65 8.24 and 149.80 150.75 0.95 2.20 157.40 161.00 3.60 1.86 including 157.40 158.00 0.60 9.25 BR-25-508 173.00 184.00 11.00 1.03 including 173.00 174.50 1.50 5.26 190.00 206.40 16.40 1.02 including 191.00 192.00 1.00 3.26 and 193.25 193.75 0.50 4.43 BR-25-510 99.00 99.80 0.80 7.40 116.10 118.00 1.90 5.57 including 117.00 118.00 1.00 9.17 BR-25-513 83.50 87.05 3.55 1.75 including 83.50 84.10 0.60 8.24 and 85.80 86.55 0.75 1.40 95.00 97.00 2.00 1.30 including 95.00 95.60 0.60 3.62 BR-25-518 115.10 120.00 4.90 0.49 including 115.10 116.00 0.90 1.29 and 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.71 190.00 191.50 1.50 3.86 including 190.00 190.50 0.50 10.90 BR-25-520 65.00 69.00 4.00 0.32 including 65.00 65.60 0.60 1.07 76.00 82.00 6.00 0.37 including 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.69 and 81.00 82.00 1.00 0.73 90.00 90.65 0.65 2.13 BR-25-522 62.00 66.50 4.50 25.79 Including 62.00 62.50 0.50 227.00 and 63.50 64.50 1.00 2.02 166.50 173.50 7.00 0.78 Including 168.00 168.60 0.60 1.58 198.00 204.20 6.20 0.59 Including 199.25 200.10 0.85 2.69 BR-25-524 22.00 22.50 0.50 3.22 94.10 95.10 1.00 0.84 Including 94.10 94.60 0.50 2.99

Drill hole locations reported as Universal Transverse Mercator NAD83 Zone 20 coordinatesSome drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes are not reported in this press release since they were drilled in another location and will be reported in a separate release with other contiguous or related drilling information.Drill holes BR-25-466 to 475, 479, 498 and 501 were reported in previous press releases dated May 16 and June 5, 2025.

Notes:

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths and do not indicate true widths. True widths are estimated at between 70-100% of core length. For duplicate samples, the original sample assays are used to calculate the intersection grade. All grades are uncapped.Some drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes are not reported in this press release since they were drilled in another location and will be reported in a separate release with other contiguous or related drilling information.Drill holes BR-25-466 to 475, 479, 498 and 501 were reported in previous press releases dated May 16 and June 5, 2025.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons

QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with the CIM Exploration Best Practices Guidelines. The NQ diameter drill core is sawn in half with one-half of the core sample dispatched to either Eastern Analytical Ltd. (Eastern) preparation facility in Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador or the ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) prep lab in Moncton, NB and then the pulp is sent to North Vancouver, BC for fire assay. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification and/or metallurgical testing. Analysis for gold was completed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA finish. All assays in this press release are reported as fire assays only.

For samples analyzing greater than 0.5 g/t Au via 30 g fire assay, these samples will be re-analyzed at Eastern via total pulp metallics. For the total pulp metallics analysis, the entire sample is crushed to -10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Total pulp metallics assays for drill holes sited within this press release may be updated in a future news release. Check assays are conducted at Eastern for assay samples received from ALS and check assays are conducted at ALS for assays received from Eastern following the completion of a program.

Other QA/QC procedures include the regular insertion of blanks and CDN Resource Laboratories certified reference standards. The laboratory also has its own QA/QC protocols running standards and blanks with duplicate samples in each batch stream for all analysis.

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is considered a“Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company's issuer profile on and on NexGold's website at .

Contact: Kevin Bullock Orin Baranowsky President & CEO Chief Financial Officer (647) 388-1842 (647) 697-2625 ... ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains or incorporates by reference“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information including, but not limited: to information as to the Company's strategic objectives and plans; timing and results of drilling activities; potential for upgrading mineral resources; expected initiatives to be undertaken by management of the Company in identifying exploration opportunities; and timing of advancement and completion of technical studies. Generally, forward-looking information is characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“is projected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“believes”,“targets”, or variations of such words and phrases. Forward-looking information may also be identified in statements where certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“should”,“would”,“might”,“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”.

Forward-looking information involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those projected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the plan for, and actual results of, current exploration activities; expectations relating to future exploration, development and production activities as well as growth potential for NexGold's operations; risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities; the ability of NexGold to complete further exploration activities, including drilling at the Goliath Gold Complex and Goldboro deposits; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of mineral resource, production and cost estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for gold and base metals; gold price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations; and those factors described in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 of the Company and in the Company's most recent disclosure documents filed under its SEDAR+ profile at . Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented to assist shareholders in understanding the Company's the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.