Alternative Protein Analysis And Forecast Report 2025-2034 Market To Grow By Over $325 Billion - Plant-Based And Lab-Grown Proteins Drive Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$91 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$417.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Trends
- Surging demand for plant-based proteins, especially soy, pea, and chickpea. Significant advancements in cellular agriculture and lab-grown meat technologies. Increased interest in insect-based proteins as sustainable alternatives. Expansion of fermentation-derived proteins, such as mycoproteins and algae-based options. Technological innovations enhancing taste and texture of alternative protein products.
Market Drivers
- Rising consumer awareness of the health and sustainability benefits of alternative proteins. Substantial investment from food tech startups and venture capital firms fueling innovation. Government initiatives advocating alternative protein sources to ensure food security. Growing demand from flexitarian and vegetarian populations seeking protein alternatives.
Market Challenges
- High production costs and scalability challenges limiting widespread adoption.
Market Segmentation
- By Source: Plant-Based, Insect-Based, Microbial-Based, Other Sources. By Form: Dry, Liquid. By Application: Food and Beverage, Cattle, Aquaculture, Animal Feed, Pet Food, Equine, Other Applications. By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America.
Companies Featured
- Cargill Incorporated Archer-Daniels-Midland Company CHS Inc. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Kerry Group plc Ingredion Incorporated DIC Corporation Glanbia Plc Roquette Freres SA Tate & Lyle Plc Corbion NV Now Health Group Inc. Farbest Farms Inc. Ynsect SAS BENEO GmbH Cyanotech Corporation MycoTechnology Inc. Enterra Feed Corporation Sotexpro Axiom Foods Inc. Protix B.V. EnviroFlight LLC Entomo Farms Aspire Food Group Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Alternative Protein Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment