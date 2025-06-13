Coinbase, Amex Team Up On 'One Card' With 4% Bitcoin-Back Reward - Retail's Still Bearish

Coinbase (COIN) stock garnered retail attention on Thursday after it launched its first credit card by partnering with American Express.

The companies said that Coinbase One Card will be exclusively available to U.S. members, with more details to be released this fall.

The card, offered by Coinbase and fintech firm Cardless, will reward users with up to 4% Bitcoin back on every purchase.

“We see real potential in the combination of Coinbase and crypto with the powerful backing of American Express, and what the card offers is an excellent mix of what customers are looking for right now,” Will Stredwick of American Express Global Network Services remarked at the Coinbase State of Crypto Summit.

The company had unveiled a prepaid debit card through a tie-up with Visa in 2020. The Coinbase One card will mark its first foray into the credit card industry.

According to its Website, Coinbase One will cost users $29.99 monthly. The company also unveiled a basic“Coinbase One” tier for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Cryptocurrency companies are ramping up their offerings amid a favorable regulatory environment. On Wednesday, a Donald Trump-backed bill that would legalize stablecoins advanced on the Senate floor.

Coinbase One, launched in 2023, has over one million members. The company also has a developer platform named Base and a self-custody wallet.

Earlier on Thursday, Shopify announced that it will partner with Coinbase to enable all users to pay with stablecoins later this year.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the 'bearish' (32/100) territory, while retail chatter was 'low.'

Much of the retail chatter centered on Bitcoin prices, as investors were concerned about an escalation in the Middle East.

Coinbase stock has fallen 6% this year.

