Springview Holdings Ltd Achieves Bizsafe Level 4 Certification, Accelerating Growth And Expanding Market Reach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL) (“Springview Holdings”, or the“Company”), a leading designer and builder of residential and commercial properties in Singapore, today announced that its indirect wholly owned Singapore operating subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”) has been officially awarded bizSAFE Level 4 certification by the Workplace Safety and Health Council, effective June 9, 2025. This milestone marks a major leap forward in Springview Singapore's journey toward operational excellence and sustainable growth.

Earning bizSAFE Level 4 certification underscores Springview Singapore's relentless commitment to integrating best-in-class workplace safety and health (WSH) practices across every facet of its business. This achievement not only enhances the safety and well-being of its workforce and partners but also significantly broadens the Springview Singapore's market opportunities, opening doors to new partnerships, larger projects, and higher-value contracts within Singapore's competitive construction sector.

Previously classified as a bizSAFE Level 3 business, Springview Singapore's elevation to bizSAFE Level 4 demonstrates its ability to meet and exceed rigorous government standards and industry benchmarks in WSH practices, positioning Springview Singapore for accelerated growth and strengthening its competitiveness in Singapore's construction sector.

Zhuo Wang, CEO of Springview Holdings, commented,“We are proud to achieve bizSAFE Level 4 certification, a testament to our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of workplace safety and health. This important certification positions Springview Singapore to seize exciting growth opportunities in Singapore's construction sector. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team to embed safety as a core value within our operations and leadership framework.”

“Beyond the immediate benefits, this certification strengthens our ability to collaborate with industry leaders, clients, and public sector partners who demand the highest standards in safety and operational excellence. We remain committed to continuous improvement and aim to further expand our addressable opportunities by working towards bizSAFE STAR, the highest certification under the national bizSAFE program. At Springview, we have consistently demonstrated that safety is not just a compliance requirement but a strategic foundation for sustainable growth.”

