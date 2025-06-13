Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SKDK Promotes Mike Morey To President

SKDK Promotes Mike Morey To President


2025-06-13 06:13:47
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK, NY - SKDK has promoted agency veteran Mike Morey to president.

In the newly created role, Morey will oversee the company's acquisition and growth strategy, as well as enterprise integration across all of its brands and subsidiaries: SKDK, Sloane & Company, and Jasper Advisors.

Morey will guide the firm's enterprise-wide growth strategy and help ensure alignment across practices and affiliated companies within the Stagwell network. He will lead efforts to identify and integrate new business opportunities - through both acquisitions and organic expansion - and support strengthening client services, talent development, and innovation.

Morey has been with SKDK since 2012, following his tenure as New York communications director for US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. He was named an SKDK partner in 2020 and has played a pivotal role in the firm's expansion and organic growth over the last decade.

“Mike has been a trusted partner, an exceptional leader, a true friend, and someone who understands every facet of our company,” said SKDK CEO Doug Thornell.“2024 was a record-breaking year, and in recent years, we've strategically expanded our talent, capabilities, and reach to ensure we are delivering best-in-class service to our clients. I couldn't be more excited for Mike to step into this new role as we continue to drive SKDK's growth and shape its future.”

MENAFN13062025000219011063ID1109670046

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search