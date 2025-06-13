Iran Raises Red Flag Of Revenge

According to Press TV, the flag was hoisted shortly after Israeli jets struck multiple Iranian military and nuclear targets on Friday. These attacks led to the deaths of senior commanders, scientists, and civilians, including women and children. The strikes have drawn both grief and anger across the country.

As a response, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the mosque, chanting anti-Israel slogans and waving Iranian flags. The city of Qom, located about 140 km south of Tehran, is one of Iran's most sacred sites. Protesters demanded strong and immediate retaliation for the attacks.

Iran's Supreme Leader has vowed 'harsh punishment' for Israel saying the Jewish state would suffer severe consequences after the latter launched unprecedented attack on the Islamic republic early Friday.

In a statement, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei vowed“harsh punishment” for Israel after the airstrikes killed several top Iranian commanders and scientists.

“The Zionist regime at dawn today opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to a crime in our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centers,” leader said in a statement carried by television channels.

“With this crime, the Zionist regime has set itself for a bitter and painful fate and it will definitely receive it,” he added.

Earlier Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, said that Israel will pay a heavy price and should expect strong action from the Iranian armed forces.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now