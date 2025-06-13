Uzbekistan, Georgia Reaffirm Commitment To Deepen Bilateral Tes
The two officials highlighted the positive momentum in bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of politics, inter-parliamentary dialogue, trade and economy, transport and logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchanges.
Special focus was placed on the implementation of agreements reached during the official visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Uzbekistan in March 2025. That visit resulted in the signing of several memorandums and cooperation agreements aimed at enhancing trade, boosting transport connectivity, and expanding partnerships in energy, education, and tourism.
Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to maintaining an active and constructive dialogue between their foreign ministries. They underscored the importance of effective coordination on the bilateral agenda and agreed to work on new initiatives to further deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across key sectors.
In 2024, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia reached $325.7 million, marking a 46.5% increase from the previous year. Exports from Uzbekistan to Georgia totaled $72 million, while imports from Georgia amounted to $253.7 million, driven largely by pharmaceutical products.
