Uganda: Museveni Preaches Benefits Of East African Federation, Criticises Corrupt Politicians

President Yoweri Museveni has emphasised the benefits of the East African Federation, saying that it will lead to economic prosperity and heightened security in the region.

President Museveni, who was speaking after the budget presentation by the Minister of Finance, Matia Kasaija, held in Kololo on Thursday, 12 June 2025, rallied lawmakers to appreciate the importance of the federation.

“Economic and political integration are the correct answer to the question of economic prosperity and security,” said Museveni.

Making reference to the history of the EAC started in 1967 and collapsed a decade later, Museveni said that the community was re-launched in 1999 in the spirit of patriotism and pan Africanism, following the realisation of the need for market for goods and services in the region.

“We are glad by 1980, African leaders had started seeing the importance of market integration as part of the Lagos plan of action,” he said.

Tracing back to the history of other African countries and Uganda's experience after independence, Museveni said that it was discovered that the internal market for goods and services was not enough.

“As we speak today, Uganda has got surplus of milk, maize, bananas, cement, etc. Where do we sell all these,” he said, adding that East African and African countries are now buying some of the surpluses.

“Otherwise, these sectors of the economy would have collapsed by now. That is how the National Resistance Movement developed the second principle of Pan Africanism because we need it for our prosperity,” he said.

The ready market for goods and services, according to Museveni leads to prosperity of African countries, thereby reducing dependence on foreign aid.

“The East African Community has now expanded to incorporate Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, DRC and Somalia. In addition, we have COMESA and the Continental Free Trade Area. We need to remove all the trade barriers and develop infrastructure to facilitate this trade,” Museveni added.

He also spoke against trade imbalances, stressing the need to assist countries that are joining the federation.

“We do not want a common market where some countries benefit and others lose, no, it is very dangerous,” Museveni said.

Museveni also spoke tough against politicians giving handouts to voters for political support, saying that such leaders are enabling corruption.

“Politics is about principles and policies. That is what you should be telling the public to choose from,” he said.

He advised voters against electing leaders based on handouts, saying that they need leaders who will instead help in the fight against corruption.

“Do not accept petty money from politicians and throw away your power to elect politicians who will help to fight corruption,” said Museveni.

Local Government District officers were not spared, and the President vowed to take action against those found culpable of mismanaging the Shs1.3 billion meant for road maintenance.

He said that he discovered that some districts were instead using the funds to construct new roads.

“In the case of Bunyangabo district, they were mixing up issues. The Shs1.3 billion is for maintenance, not for constructing new roads. I will check and if I find out, there will be casualties among local government officials,” he said.

Digital number plates targeting criminals

President Museveni also dismissed claims that the new digital vehicle number plates are meant for collecting fines, but rather aimed at enhancing security, saying that they are traceable through the central command centre.

“Every vehicle must have a digital number plate. It is about security. Criminals are acting with impunity,” he said.

Referring to the case in which a 45-year-old Godfrey Wanyengera, a resident of Mukono was killed in a road accident, Museveni said that such criminal activities can be countered with the digital number plates.

