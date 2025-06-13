Azerbaijan Ratifies Turkic States Civil Protection Agreement

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has ratified the Agreement on the Establishment of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), marking a significant step in regional cooperation on disaster response and emergency management, Azernews reports.

The agreement was approved in a single reading during today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

Signed on November 6, 2024, in Bishkek, the agreement was concluded between the governments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan. It aims to establish a joint civil protection mechanism capable of responding to disasters and emergencies both within the territories of OTS member and observer states, and-upon agreement-even beyond.

The Turkic States Organization Civil Protection Mechanism (TSOCPM) is designed to coordinate emergency response operations across the region, including: Search and rescue missions; Medical assistance; Monitoring and disaster analysis; Provision of shelter and humanitarian aid.

Support will be provided upon the request of an affected state, and participation in relief efforts will remain voluntary for member countries.

The agreement also outlines the roles of each country's relevant authority:

- Ministries of Emergency Situations in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan

- Ministry of Internal Affairs in Turkiye

Under the agreement, TSOCPM will function as an international organization with legal entity status, governed by the following structures:

- Council of Ministers: Composed of ministers responsible for emergency management in each participating country. The council meets at least once a year and is chaired by the minister of the country holding the rotating presidency of the OTS.

- Secretariat of the TSOCPM: Based in Istanbul, the Secretariat supports coordination, implementation, and communication efforts. It is led by a Secretary General, appointed on a rotational basis for a term of three years (renewable for up to two more years).

The agreement will enter into force 30 days after the final party submits its ratification documents via diplomatic channels to the Depositary, which is designated as the Government of the Republic of Turkiye.

While the agreement is initially open to OTS member and observer states, third-party states may also join upon unanimous consent of all current parties. Signatories also retain the right to withdraw from the agreement through formal written notification.