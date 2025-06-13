Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM Modi Meets Lone Survivor Of Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

2025-06-13 05:01:31
PM Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital to meet the sole survivor of the Air India crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh on Jun 13. The tragic crash killed 241 onboard and 28 on the ground. Modi called the incident 'heartbreaking beyond words.' Rescue and investigation teams continue operations as global aviation experts join the probe into the Boeing 787 crash.

