Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Gujarat ATS Recovers Digital Video Recorder From Flight

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism squad has recovered a digital video recorder (DVR) from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad. The DVR contains footage from all cameras installed on the plane, and the investigation team will examine the footage.

Gujarat ATS officials said it was found among the debris. It will be handed over to the forensic lab. Earlier, the cockpit voice recorder was recovered. The Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau, which found one black box from the plane, is collecting information from it while the search for the second black box continues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the crash site in Ahmedabad and took stock of the

Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. twitter/R7PPGGo6Lj

- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

Why DVR is crucial

A Digital Video Recorder (DVR) in aviation captures visual footage from inside the cockpit and sometimes from external cameras on the aircraft. It can record the pilot and copilot's actions, instrument panel readings (like altimeter, speed, autopilot settings), views out the cockpit window (weather, terrain, runway) and potential obstructions or equipment issues not captured by voice or data recorders. It can help correlate pilot behavior with Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) data. It may also show if the crew missed critical indicators or reacted too late, and help investigators reconstruct the sequence of events more accurately.