FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES AWARD-WINNING FEATURE 'LAND's END'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the award-winning feature LAND'S END. The film, produced entirely by UC Berkeley students, is now available to rent and own on all major digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 13, 2025.

LAND'S END follows the intertwined lives of Hugo, Elise, and Yoon – three young creatives navigating ambition, identity, and loss. Hugo, an aspiring novelist, juggles literary dreams and family obligations. Elise, an art student estranged from her parents, searches for self-definition. Yoon, a once-promising pianist, struggles to rebuild his life after a career-ending injury. Set across California's coastal cliffs and South Korea's urban landscapes, LAND'S END is an ensemble, coming-of-age drama about unseen forces that shape us, and the quiet strength found in connection.

Written and directed by Alan Kim, LAND'S END was produced by Alan Kim, Jarvis Nguyen, and Gretchen Stoffel, with cinematography by Steven Zeng. The featured cast includes Fernando Sebastian Monjaraz ('Hugo'), Rose McAvoy ('Elise'), Yoon Namgoong ('Yoon'), Gabrielle Wright ('Liliana'), and Rayce Snyder ('Pablo').

“Over nine weekends, a crew of 15 UC Berkeley students brought this film to life,” said Korean American filmmaker Alan Kim, founder of CAP Studios, America's largest student-led film studio.“We shot 134 minutes of runtime in 22 days and completed post-production in just 28. This is a film about fate and identity – how unseen moments can define us. LAND'S END is a raw, poetic coming-of-age drama that I hope will linger with audiences long after the credits roll.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire filmmaker Alan Kim's debut feature film LAND'S END.

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

