Danish Precedent Fuels German State's Open‐Source Shift

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Northern German state Schleswig‐Holstein has initiated a sweeping migration from Microsoft's proprietary ecosystem-including Windows, Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange, and Active Directory-to open-source platforms like Linux, LibreOffice, Nextcloud, Open‐Xchange, and Thunderbird. The policy will affect some 30,000 public-sector desktops and aims to bolster digital security, cut licensing costs and strengthen data sovereignty amid escalating concerns over foreign influence.

Dirk Schrödter, Minister for Digitalisation, underscored the move as critical to ensuring citizen data remains under local control and to stand as“digitally sovereign IT workplaces”-a benchmark as essential as energy sovereignty. He stated that reliance on closed-source systems leaves no guarantee over data transit or access, especially regarding servers outside the EU.

The government's plan, originally launched as a pilot, has expanded into a full-scale transition. By 2026, all Microsoft Office applications will be replaced with LibreOffice, and Windows desktops will be phased out in favour of Linux distributions yet to be finalised. The replacement will also encompass communication and directory infrastructure, with Nextcloud, Open‐Xchange, Thunderbird and a custom Active Directory alternative stepping in for their Microsoft counterparts.

Budgetary savings form a vital component of the rationale. The state projects substantial reductions in licensing outlays, redirecting funds to local digital firms and potentially reinforcing regional employment. The transition strategy emphasises incremental implementation, staff training and department readiness-lessons learnt from Munich's earlier LiMux experiment, which ultimately reverted back to Windows after facing cost and user-adoption challenges.

Although LibreOffice is well regarded-with more than a million downloads weekly and earning praise for cost-effectiveness-critics highlight its limitations in collaboration features, user experience and familiarity compared with Microsoft's ecosystem. Open-source advocates argue that modern alternatives such as Collabora Online and Nextcloud-integrated suites bridge the gap in real-time co-editing and collaborative workflows.

See also openSUSE Drops Deepin Desktop Amid Ongoing Security Concerns

Private sector and civic supporters welcome Schleswig‐Holstein's move as a testbed for broader European open-source adoption. They suggest that public entities across the EU-especially in education and local administration-could benefit from cost efficiencies and reduced vendor lock-in. Yet sceptics point to the necessity of robust change management, user-centred design and clear fallback strategies to avoid repeating pitfalls faced in Munich.

Several high-profile parallels exist elsewhere. South Korea aims for full Linux migration by 2026, while Barcelona pledged a city-wide shift to open-source tools in 2018. Dion Beltrami, a government IT expert, says that despite earlier setbacks, open-source strategies are gaining traction again-driven by rising concerns over licensing expenses, digital autonomy and software customisability.

Analysts note that Schleswig‐Holstein's decision aligns with broader EU policy shifts. Regulators have recently scrutinised Microsoft 365 under data protection rules, adding impetus to domestic alternatives. Meanwhile, LibreOffice continues steady development, backed by the Document Foundation and commercial partners like Collabora, ensuring enterprise-grade support and regular updates.

Internally, the transition roadmap includes ongoing pilot programmes, comprehensive training for administrators and users, and fallback mechanisms should specialised applications prove incompatible. The government acknowledges that certain niche tasks may still require proprietary apps.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?