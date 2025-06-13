Adjustment Of The Conversion Price For The Convertible Bond Of LEG Immobilien SE In The Amount Of EUR 400 Million Due On September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)
|
EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE
/ Key word(s): Bond/Dividend
The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2024 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 12 June 2025. The Conversion Price is now EUR 112.9577 (previously: EUR 113.2516). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 2.62 (previously: EUR 2.63).
The Management Board
LEG Immobilien SE
13.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
CommentsNo comment