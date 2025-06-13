EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Bond/Dividend

Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

13.06.2025 / 06:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)



The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2024 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 12 June 2025. The Conversion Price is now EUR 112.9577 (previously: EUR 113.2516). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 2.62 (previously: EUR 2.63).



The Management Board

LEG Immobilien SE



