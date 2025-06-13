Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Adjustment Of The Conversion Price For The Convertible Bond Of LEG Immobilien SE In The Amount Of EUR 400 Million Due On September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)


2025-06-13 04:06:44
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)
Adjustment of the Conversion Price for the convertible bond of LEG Immobilien SE in the amount of EUR 400 million due on September 1, 2025 (ISIN DE000A2GSDH2)

The Conversion Price for the Bond has been adjusted as a result of dividend payments for financial year 2024 in accordance with § 10 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bond, effective 12 June 2025. The Conversion Price is now EUR 112.9577 (previously: EUR 113.2516). The Reference Dividend has been adjusted to EUR 2.62 (previously: EUR 2.63).

The Management Board
LEG Immobilien SE

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus), Tradegate Exchange
