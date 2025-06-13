Sunjay Kapur Net Worth: Check Out Assets, Lifestyle Of Karishma Kapoor's Ex-Husband

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband and Sona Comstar chairman, died of a heart attack during a polo match in the UK. He was 52 and leaves behind a legacy and a blended family

Sunjay Kapur Dies After Sudden Heart Attack in the UK

Industrialist Sunjay Kapur, former husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, passed away in the United Kingdom after reportedly suffering a heart attack during a polo match. The 52-year-old businessman was a well-known figure in both the industrial and social circles. He was previously married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, followed by Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan, before parting ways in 2014 and legally divorcing in 2016.

A Billionaire Industrialist with Global Footprint

At the time of his passing, Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a global automotive components firm with a strong focus on electric vehicle manufacturing. The company had operations in India, China, Serbia, Mexico, and the US. His net worth was reportedly around ₹10,300 crore, and he was listed as the 2,703rd richest person globally. Sona Comstar, founded by his father Surinder Kapur in 1997, was valued at around ₹40,000 crore and had become a significant player in the EV market.

Devoted Family Man and Advocate of Conscious Parenting

After divorcing Karisma, Sunjay married model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple had a son named Azarias and also raised Priya's daughter from her previous marriage, Safira. In an earlier interview with the YouTube channel Indian Silicon Valley, Sunjay had shared that he and Priya were attending parenting coaching sessions to improve their approach to raising their children. He believed it was essential for their blended family to remain united and function harmoniously. He admitted that while managing a blended family wasn't always easy, they had built a support system rooted in love and cooperation. He also expressed his wish for this harmony to continue even beyond his and Priya's lifetime.

His Final Social Media Post Hours Before Death

Just a few hours before his sudden demise, Sunjay Kapur posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. In the post, he had offered condolences and hoped for strength for the families affected by the incident. His final message reflected his compassionate side, and news of his own passing came as a shock soon after.