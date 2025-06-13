Is Big Collab Brewing Between Allu Arjun And Prashanth Neel? Read On

Prashanth Neel's visit to Geetha Arts fueled speculation, while reports suggest Allu Arjun has turned down film offers from Trivikram Srinivas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for now.

Big buzz in Tollywood! Allu Arjun is reportedly joining hands with director Prashanth Neel for a high-octane, big-budget film that promises massive action and excitement for fans across India.

Prashanth Neel's recent visit to Geetha Arts has fueled speculation about a potential collaboration. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has reportedly turned down film offers from top directors Trivikram Srinivas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

After opting out of projects with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun has reportedly given the green light to a high-octane action film directed by Prashanth Neel, creating major buzz.

Allu Arjun is currently working on a film with Atlee, while Prashanth Neel is busy with a Jr NTR starrer. They'll reportedly team up after completing these projects.

AA22xA6 is reportedly being made on a global scale with top international technicians on board. Buzz suggests that Allu Arjun might take on a triple role in this high-octane action entertainer.