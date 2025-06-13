Karisma Kapoor Vs Sunjay Kapur Net Worth: Assets, Lifestyle Of Ex-Couple

Karishma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapoor, passed away at 53 from a heart attack. Their 13-year marriage ended in divorce. Let's delve into their relationship and compare their net worths

Karishma Kapoor married businessman Sanjay Kapoor, then CEO of Sixt India, on September 29, 2003. The high-profile Sikh wedding took place at Karishma's father, Randhir Kapoor's home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai.

Karishma and Sanjay had two children: Samaira Kapoor, born March 11, 2005, and Kiaan, born March 12, 2011. The couple filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalized in 2016.

Disputes continued even after the divorce. In 2016, Karishma filed domestic violence and dowry harassment charges against Sanjay and his mother. She also accused him of infidelity. Karishma even alleged that Sanjay pressured her to sleep with his friends on their honeymoon and that he told his mother to slap Karishma when a dress didn't fit her during pregnancy.

There was a significant difference in Sanjay and Karishma's wealth. Sanjay's assets dwarfed Karishma's, at least according to information available online.

Reports suggest Sanjay Kapoor had assets worth approximately ₹12,450 crore, while Karishma Kapoor's net worth is estimated at around ₹87 crore. This means Sanjay was over 147 times richer than Karishma.