MECC Department Issues 288 Environmental Permits In Q1 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Department of Natural Reserves of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), has announced a series of significant achievements during the first quarter of 2025, reaffirming its commitment to conserving biodiversity and promoting environmental sustainability across Qatar's natural reserves.

The department's efforts reflect a proactive approach to environmental protection, combining regulatory oversight, public engagement, and practical conservation initiatives.

The department issued 82 entry permits for Al-Ashat Island, recorded 110 violations emphasizing strict adherence to environmental regulations, and granted 23 permits for documentary filming within protected areas to facilitate research and public awareness.

In this quarter, 21 educational school visits were conducted to foster environmental awareness among younger generations.

Additionally, 288 environmental permits were issued for various activities, and 6 service contracts were executed to enhance reserve infrastructure and management.

The department also actively participated in the concluding event of the“Network of Surrounding Areas” project in AlUla, highlighting regional collaboration.

The department participated in discussions regarding the Whale Shark project with Qatar Tourism, successfully released 200 Sobaity fish into sea at Khor Al-Adaid, contributing to marine life replenishment, and conducted periodic cleaning campaigns in areas under the jurisdiction of natural reserves to maintain pristine conditions.

During this period, preparations were made for the“Families Beach” in Sealine, including the construction of a mosque and public restrooms, to enhance visitor experience. The cabin land was also prepared to receive new cabins, and a site was rehabilitated to facilitate the launching of small boats (manzel) in Sealine.

Efforts in public safety and camp management included the establishment of a temporary dock in Sealine and the evacuation of a large number of camps, ensuring safety and environmental compliance.

The department collaborated with The View Hospital on Qatar Environment Day for a cleaning campaign in Al-Dhakhira Reserve, removed camping waste, and participated in the Umm Al Sheef cleaning event.

These diverse initiatives underscore the Ministry's holistic approach to environmental stewardship, which extends beyond mere protection to active restoration and sustainable management. By balancing stringent enforcement with educational outreach and strategic infrastructure development.