Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AZAL Pulls Plug On Flights To Tel Aviv, Dubai, And Tehran

AZAL Pulls Plug On Flights To Tel Aviv, Dubai, And Tehran


2025-06-13 02:06:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13.​ Some flights of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) scheduled for June 13 and 14, 2025, have been canceled due to the recent events in the Middle East and the closure of airspaces of countries for security reasons, a source in Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend .

According to the source, the below flights have been canceled:

Baku - Tel Aviv - Baku

J2 021/022 (June 13)

J2 321/322 (June 13)

J2 021/022 (June 14)

Baku - Dubai - Baku

J2 011/012 (June 13)

Baku - Tehran - Baku

J2 8017/8018 (June 13)

The source noted that flight safety is the number one priority for AZAL. For additional information, passengers can contact the airline's Call Center via the email address [email protected]

MENAFN13062025000187011040ID1109669128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search