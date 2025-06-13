AZAL Pulls Plug On Flights To Tel Aviv, Dubai, And Tehran

The source noted that flight safety is the number one priority for AZAL. For additional information, passengers can contact the airline's Call Center via the email address [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.