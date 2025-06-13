G7 Leaders To Issue Targeted Statements Instead Of Joint Declaration
Azernews reports that this was reported by the Kyodo news agency, citing a Canadian official.
It is reported that instead of issuing a final declaration, G7 leaders are planning to release "shorter and more focused" statements following the meeting.
Earlier, CTV, citing a source within the Canadian government, reported that a final communique from the G7 countries is not expected; instead, participants may issue joint communiqués on specific issues.
The summit agenda will include discussions on Ukraine, energy security, increased defense spending by NATO countries, and access to critical raw materials.
