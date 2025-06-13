G7 Leaders To Issue Targeted Statements Instead Of Joint Declaration

MENAFN - AzerNews) The start of the G7 summit (comprising the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, and Japan), previously scheduled for June 15 in Canada, will now take place a day later.

Azernews reports that this was reported by the Kyodo news agency, citing a Canadian official.

It is reported that instead of issuing a final declaration, G7 leaders are planning to release "shorter and more focused" statements following the meeting.

Earlier, CTV, citing a source within the Canadian government, reported that a final communique from the G7 countries is not expected; instead, participants may issue joint communiqués on specific issues.

The summit agenda will include discussions on Ukraine, energy security, increased defense spending by NATO countries, and access to critical raw materials.