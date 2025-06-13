South Korea's New Rogue Ally Status Comes With Different Ideology

MENAFN - Asia Times) When the United States signed bilateral security pacts with South Korea in 1953 and with the Nationalist government on Taiwan in 1954, it had two core goals.

Externally, the aim was to support staunchly anti-communist regimes as a bulwark against Soviet expansion.

But as political scientist Victor Cha explains in his book Powerplay: The Origins of the American Alliance System in Asia ,

In other words, these alliances weren't just about shielding allies from communist threats – they were about shielding the US from its own unpredictable partners.

The pacts helped restrain Syngman Rhee in South Korea and Chiang Kai-shek in Taiwan, both of whom might have dragged the US into regional wars to shore up their domestic power.

Today, with Lee Jae-myung in office, South Korea risks becoming a rogue ally again – but this time, the threat is not from anti-communist zealotry, but from ambitions that lean openly totalitarian.

Unlike Rhee, Lee Jae-myung does not stand against communism. His political vision echoes that of Xi Jinping: a state centralized around one party, with no checks and balances, and power retained indefinitely. The pattern is unmistakable.

On March 7, 2022, broadcaster JTBC released a phone recording from 2020, in which Lee Jae-myung's then-aide in Seongnam City said:

In the same news article, a property developer involved in the Daejang-dong real estate scandal is quoted as having told prosecutors that a named businessman had gone to the Supreme Court regarding Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case and asked a former justice to help overturn the verdict. The article said that, since 2019, the businessman had been saying that the justice should be paid 5 billion won.

In a separate call on June 24, 2020, Lee's former transition team member said:

“It looks like there's been a tentative internal vote on the governor's case at the Supreme Court. Seems like things are leaning in a favorable direction. Looks like the result will be out on July 16. It probably won't be unanimous. Maybe eight to five, for example.”

The actual vote on July 16, 2020, confirmed this assessment: seven justices for acquittal, five for conviction and one abstention.