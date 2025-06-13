South Korea's New Rogue Ally Status Comes With Different Ideology
Externally, the aim was to support staunchly anti-communist regimes as a bulwark against Soviet expansion.
But as political scientist Victor Cha explains in his book Powerplay: The Origins of the American Alliance System in Asia ,
In other words, these alliances weren't just about shielding allies from communist threats – they were about shielding the US from its own unpredictable partners.
The pacts helped restrain Syngman Rhee in South Korea and Chiang Kai-shek in Taiwan, both of whom might have dragged the US into regional wars to shore up their domestic power.From a rogue ally to totalitarian ambition
Today, with Lee Jae-myung in office, South Korea risks becoming a rogue ally again – but this time, the threat is not from anti-communist zealotry, but from ambitions that lean openly totalitarian.
Unlike Rhee, Lee Jae-myung does not stand against communism. His political vision echoes that of Xi Jinping: a state centralized around one party, with no checks and balances, and power retained indefinitely. The pattern is unmistakable.Control over the judiciary
On March 7, 2022, broadcaster JTBC released a phone recording from 2020, in which Lee Jae-myung's then-aide in Seongnam City said:
In the same news article, a property developer involved in the Daejang-dong real estate scandal is quoted as having told prosecutors that a named businessman had gone to the Supreme Court regarding Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case and asked a former justice to help overturn the verdict. The article said that, since 2019, the businessman had been saying that the justice should be paid 5 billion won.
In a separate call on June 24, 2020, Lee's former transition team member said:
“It looks like there's been a tentative internal vote on the governor's case at the Supreme Court. Seems like things are leaning in a favorable direction. Looks like the result will be out on July 16. It probably won't be unanimous. Maybe eight to five, for example.”
The actual vote on July 16, 2020, confirmed this assessment: seven justices for acquittal, five for conviction and one abstention.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment