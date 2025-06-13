Hershey's Launches Pokémon-Branded Collectible Kisses Chocolates

The Hershey's Co (HSY) has partnered with The Pokémon Company International to roll out a range of Hershey's Kisses chocolates wrapped in collectible Pokémon foils.

Consumer packaged goods companies frequently release food and other products featuring branding tied to popular movie and cartoon characters.

Some past examples include Oreo cookies with Batman-themed packaging, Pepsi (PEP) bottles featuring Star Wars characters, and Colgate (CL) toothpaste and toothbrushes featuring Avengers characters such as Iron Man, the Hulk, and Captain America.

With Pokémon packaging, Hershey's is relying on one of the most popular cartoon franchises ever to attract consumers.

Hershey's said it has created 151 unique foil designs inspired by the original Kanto region Pokémon, covering characters from Pikachu to Mew.

Consumers also have a chance to win a limited-edition case, which can hold all 151 Pokémon-branded Hershey's Kisses.

Fans have to create an account at Hersheyland/Pokemon for an opportunity to score the Collector's Case. Once signed up, they also have access to a platform that tracks Pokémon foils they've collected, monitors progress, and unlocks digital certificates they can share on social media.

Hershey's has in the past offered Star Wars and Harry Potter-themed candy and chocolate items.

Hershey's, best known for its milk chocolates and peanut butter cups, has remained resilient in recent months, even as U.S. tariffs have taken a toll on many other consumer brands.

It beat sales and profit estimates last quarter, in part due to price hikes and strong performance in the North American market.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the company shifted to 'neutral' from 'bearish' the previous day.

HSY sentiment and message volume as of June 12 | Source: Stocktwits

Hershey's shares are up 1.6% year-to-date.

