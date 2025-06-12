Why UAE Deliberately Sank 3 Ships What It Means For Ocean's Ecosystem

The sinking of three vessels in the UAE is not the result of an accident but rather an ecotourism effort aimed at fostering vibrant marine ecosystems . Once decommissioned, these vessels have been transformed into artificial reefs, which now thrive with marine life, offering divers a unique underwater experience.

Three of these remarkable underwater havens are Inchcape 1, Inchcape 2, and Inchcape 10, vessels deliberately sunk to create flourishing artificial reefs .

The waters off the east coast of the UAE are becoming a vibrant testament to the UAE's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable tourism.

Sunk in 2001, the Inchcape 1 rests at a depth of approximately 32 metres off the coast of Al Aqah, Fujairah. This site is recommended for experienced divers and has evolved into a diverse marine habitat.

Large numbers of red snapper, cardinal fish, and other marine creatures can be seen. It is accessible by boat trip (approximately 5 minutes) from Al Aqah, and diving and snorkelling equipment are essential.

Inchcape 2

The Inchcape 2, decommissioned and intentionally sunk in 2002, rests at a depth of approximately 22 meters.

This former vessel has successfully transitioned into a thriving artificial coral reef, attracting a diverse array of marine life.

Divers exploring the site can observe parrotfish, small boxfish, moray eels, and various crab species. The reef also provides a home for long-tailed rays and barracudas, making it a recommended destination for professional divers keen on observing the rich marine ecosystem.

Located off Khor Fakkan, Inchcape 2 is accessible via a 25-minute boat trip from Al Aqah. Diving enthusiasts can visit the site year-round, with access and activities managed through licensed diving centres.

Essential diving equipment is required, and entry fees apply only when booking through these centres.

Inchcape 10

Similarly, the Inchcape 10, originally known as 'awaiz' and considered the biggest, was decommissioned and intentionally sunk in 2003. This vessel now lies at a depth of approximately 23 meters, serving as another flourishing artificial coral reef.

The site is teeming with marine life, including an abundance of moray eels, barracudas, and other fish species, offering a captivating experience for professional divers eager to explore the open waters and the vibrant marine environment surrounding the vessel.

Situated off Fujairah, Inchcape 10 is just an 8-minute boat ride from the Fujairah International Marine Club. Like Inchcape 2, it is accessible year-round, with diving activities and access facilitated by licensed diving centers. Divers must bring their own equipment, and booking through these centres is necessary for entry.

Inquiries regarding Inchcape 10 can also be directed to the Fujairah Adventures Center.

Adding to the appeal of these unique dive sites, Saleh Al-Dhahouri, from Dibba Al Fujairah, noted that these ships or wrecks had played a major role in revitalising diving in the Eastern Province, increasing the amount of fish, and the appearance of soft coral on the wrecks in beautiful colours that dazzle divers, enhance the beauty of the place and support fish stocks and other dive sites.

He said, "The diving there is wonderful, a beautiful place, and you couldn't get over the amount of fish and coral.”

“I have been diving since 1998 before the three ships sank. Diving was limited. With these ships, diving sites have increased, and they have become part of the weekly diving program.” He added

Mintaha Al Shehhi, an Emirati diver specialising in sharks from Sharjah, has been living her passion beneath the surface of the sea for over three years.

She said, "One of the most significant sites I have dived into and learned a lot from is the "Inshkab 2" wreck in Khorfakkan, where I have made more than 40 dives, and I have never gotten tired of it!”

She explained it as not just a dive site but a complete marine environment. The frequent presence of sharks and turtles is clear scientific evidence that the site enjoys excellent ecological balance, as these large creatures only thrive in healthy and safe places.

She added, "Given my specialisation in sharks, I appreciate these natural signs. Sharks do not choose random locations, and turtles only pass through when they feel secure and find natural abundance.“

These deliberate sinkings underscore the UAE's innovative approach to ecotourism, transforming retired vessels into vital underwater ecosystems.