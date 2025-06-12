Royal Development Holding Partners With SAAS To Develop Dh1.6 Billion Project In Abu Dhabi

Royal Development Holding – a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group, has partnered with UAE-based luxury property developer SAAS Properties to launch its inaugural project, an Dh1.6 billion branded residences development on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi's highly coveted community, as part of the prestigious Autograph Collection by Marriott.

Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Development Holding, said:“We're proud to tie up with the leading name in the luxury real estate sector, SAAS Properties for the development of Abu Dhabi's first Autograph Collection residence. This collaboration reflects the legacy of trust our brand carries in delivering high-end properties, including branded residences. Our new venture with Marriott is just the beginning of a series of luxury developments that will showcase our innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship in evolving spaces and elevating lives.”

Ahmed Al Qassimi, Chief Executive Officer of SAAS Properties, said:“We are proud to launch this landmark project in collaboration with Royal Development Holding and the Autograph Collection Hotels by Marriott. This marks our second partnership with Marriott, reflecting a shared vision for excellence in branded residences and curated living experiences. With a well-established presence in Abu Dhabi, particularly on Al Reem Island, we are excited to further strengthen our contribution to one of the capital's most dynamic and sought-after destinations. Through this development, we aim to enrich Abu Dhabi's evolving skyline and deliver a distinctive lifestyle offering that embodies our signature approach to luxury, design excellence, and purposeful living.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Luxury, Europe, Middle East and Africa, at Marriott International, said:“We are pleased to collaborate with Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties to bring the first Autograph Collection Residence to Abu Dhabi. Autograph Collection Residences are known for their creative vision, heartfelt design and authenticity - and this property is no exception. With a unique spirit, it is reflective of the original, careful craftsmanship of each handpicked residential property within the growing Autograph Collection portfolio.”