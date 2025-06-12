Multipolarity And Globalization: A Shared Answer International Media Discuss The Emerging Global Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eighth“International Editors-in-Chief Roundtable,” hosted by Global Times and Global Times Online (huanqiu.com), brought together media leaders from China, Russia, Pakistan, Canada, Nepal, Syria, and Ghana to explore global trends. Amid ongoing global shifts, participants highlighted the value of inclusive globalization and diversified cooperation.









Muhammad Asif Noor, Editor-in-Chief of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Pakistan, said countries are adapting engagement models. Bai Long, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Global Times (China), stressed the importance of win-win development in a multipolar world. Liu Yonggang, President and Editor-in-Chief of The Paper, noted that 2024 marks a turning point in global economic restructuring, with developing countries gaining influence at COP28 and WTO talks.

Liu Hong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of XinhuaNet, pointed to the Global Development Initiative and RCEP as key examples of inclusive multilateralism. Bai Long highlighted the Belt and Road Initiative's infrastructure impact.

Rituraj Subedi, Deputy Executive Editor of The Rising Nepal, said globalization is irreversible, and that cooperation and multilateralism are vital to fair growth.





