Israel Announces Launch Of Second Attack On Iran
Amman, June 13 (Petra)--
Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- According to the Israeli radio on Friday morning, the initial strike on Iran targeted locations in Tehran, the country's capital, and a second attack had started. The conflict is expected to last for several weeks.
Iranian media, for its part, said today that columns of smoke were billowing from the nuclear site in Natanz, suggesting that the strike claimed several lives.
Iranian authorities declared that all flights at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport will be suspended.
Civilian flights were rerouted from Tel Aviv Airport to Larnaca Airport in Cyprus, according to Israel's Channel 12.
Iraqi airspace was likewise restricted to all plane travel, according to an Iraqi government source.
