Scale Your Laser Engraving Business With Monport's Mid-Year Deals On CO2 & Fiber Laser Machines

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport laser has officially kicked off the Monport Mid-Year Super Sale , bringing the hottest deals of the year on premium CO2 laser and fiber laser engraving machines . Headlining this year's event is the newly released Monport Mega Lite 70W desktop laser engraving machine - LightBurn Software ready .

Whether you're carving out a creative side hustle or scaling up your laser engraving business, this 10-day event by Monport Laser is packed with record-low prices, tiered discounts, and never-before-seen deals.

From the ultra-precise Monport fiber laser engraver to the powerful, high-speed CO2 desktop and industrial laser engravers , every round of this limited-time sale unlocks new opportunities to create more, cut faster, and save big.

Each sale round lasts just 72 hours - with new laser machines for sale added every step of the way. Once a round ends, the deals disappear. This is your mid-year moment to upgrade, expand, or finally make the leap into high-performance laser cutting and engraving machine.

Explore the full Monport Mid-Year Sale

Three Rounds. Ten Days. Massive Savings.

During the Monport Mid-Year Super Sale , customers can take advantage of three rolling rounds of deals. Each round includes discounted pricing on select models of CO2 laser machine and fiber laser machines - but only for 72 hours. Once a round ends, the deals disappear.

Round 1: June 11–13



Monport 40W Laser Engraver Pro – $509.99 (reg. $699.99)

Monport GM 20 MOPA Fiber Laser – $1,349.99 (reg. $1,499.99) Monport 90W CO2 Laser Cutter – $3,099.99 (reg. $3,499.99)

Claim Your Discount + Free Gift While Supplies Last



Round 2: June 14–16



Monport GI 30 Laser Engraver for Metal – $2,999.99

Monport 150W CO2 Industrial Laser Machine – $5,399.99 Monport 20W Portable Fiber Laser – $1,149.99

Discover limited-time savings on CO2 laser cutter and fiber laser machines



Round 3: June 17–20



Monport 40W CO2 Laser Engraver – $439.99

Monport GP 20 Fiber Laser Machine – $1,249.99 Monport 100W CO2 Laser with Built-In Chiller – $4,299.99

Don't miss the biggest mid-year savings event at Monport Laser machines

Each laser machine for sale is eligible for additional savings during the sale period, while supplies last.

Save Big on Monport Mega Lite CO2 Laser Machine - LightBurn Ready

A standout addition to this year's sale, the Monport Mega Lite 70W CO2 Laser Engraver is built for serious creators and professionals looking for intelligent precision in a compact design. With full LightBurn software compatibility, blazing-fast engraving speed 600mm/s up to 1000mm/s and an 8MP HD camera for real-time monitoring and drag-and-drop positioning, this desktop laser engraver redefines workflow efficiency.

Perfect for laser engraving wood, acrylic, leather, and more, the Monport Mega Lite desktop laser engraver is engineered for clean, precise cuts and effortless operation.

Shop the Monport Mega Lite now and unlock pro-level engraving with LightBurn support

You Asked, We Delivered: Monport Mega Now LightBurn-Ready

At Monport Laser, customer feedback drives innovation-and the launch of the Monport Mega Lite 70W CO2 Laser Engraver is a direct response to one of the most frequent requests from our creator community: seamless LightBurn compatibility. Users asked for an intuitive, professional-grade laser engraving experience without the setup headaches - and we delivered.

The Monport Mega Lite desktop CO2 laser is engineered to integrate flawlessly with LightBurn, the industry's leading laser engraving software, giving users complete control over design, layout, engraving settings, and real-time monitoring. The Monport Mega Lite turns feedback into function - making precision laser engraving more accessible than ever.

Don't miss your chance to own the LightBurn-ready Monport Mega Lite

Extra Discounts and Tiered Savings Available

In addition to machine-specific markdowns, Monport Laser is offering tiered discounts based on order value:



Spend $1,000 – Get $100 off

Spend $3,000 – Get $350 off Spend $6,500 – Get $800 off

Secure Your Exclusive Tiered Discounts

Ideal Time to Buy Laser Engraving Machines for Business and Hobby Use

With laser engraving becoming increasingly popular among small business owners, Etsy sellers, and DIY creators, Monport's Mid-Year Sale provides an ideal opportunity to invest in high-quality, professional-grade laser engraving equipment without exceeding budget. The featured CO2 laser and fiber laser engraver for metal are well-suited for engraving and cutting wood, acrylic, leather, glass, metal, and more.

High Demand Expected - Buy Before Each Round Ends

With limited stock and growing demand in the DIY and small business space, Monport Laser encourages customers to shop early. Each round lasts just three days , and once quantities run out, no restocks are guaranteed during the promotion period.

To explore the full Mid-year laser machine sale lineup and take advantage of these limited-time offers, visit: Monport Laser.

Media Contact

Company: Monport Laser

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Monport laser

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED