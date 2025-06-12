Best Holistic Life Names Mark Anthony JD, Psychic Explorer 2025 Visionary

Mark Anthony, JD, Psychic Explorer Visionary 2025

Honored for His Groundbreaking Work in Spiritual Exploration and Holistic Advocacy

- Jana Short, Editor-in-ChiefLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Best Holistic Life Magazine proudly announces Mark Anthony , JD-renowned Psychic Explorerand Oxford-educated attorney-as its Visionary of the Year 2025. This accolade recognizes Anthony's groundbreaking work in bridging the realms of science and spirituality, offering profound insights into the afterlife and human consciousness.Anthony, a fourth-generation psychic medium, has captivated audiences worldwide through his best-selling book The Afterlife Frequency, co-hosting the acclaimed show "The Psychic & The Doc," and delivering keynote speeches at esteemed institutions including Harvard, Yale, and Columbia. His unique approach integrates quantum physics with spiritual experiences, providing a transformative perspective on life, death, and what lies beyond."Being named Visionary of the Year by Best Holistic Life Magazine is an incredible honor," said Anthony. "My mission has always been to demystify the afterlife and empower individuals to understand the continuity of consciousness. This recognition fuels my commitment to illuminate the path between science and spirit."In the June 2025 issue, Best Holistic Life Magazine delves into Anthony's journey from practicing law to embracing his innate psychic abilities. The feature explores his innovative RAFT technique-Recognize, Accept, Feel, Trust-which guides individuals in connecting with the spirit realm, fostering healing and personal growth."Mark Anthony embodies the essence of a visionary," remarked Jana Short, Editor-in-Chief of Best Holistic Life Magazine. "His dedication to exploring the intersection of science and spirituality offers our readers a profound understanding of holistic living and the boundless nature of the human spirit."About Best Holistic Life MagazineBest Holistic Life Magazine is a leading publication dedicated to promoting wellness, personal growth, and holistic living. With a global readership exceeding 2 million, the magazine features insights from top experts in health, spirituality, and personal development, inspiring readers to lead balanced and purposeful lives.Media Contact:Jana ShortEditor-in-Chief BestHolistic Life MagazinePhone: (818) 561-0170Email: ...Mark Anthony is also an executive columnist for Best Holistic Life Magazine, where his recurring features explore the intersection of consciousness, science, and healing. His thought leadership brings readers deeper into the conversation about intuitive intelligence and spiritual awakening, helping bridge the gap between ancient wisdom and modern science.In addition to his contributions as a writer, Anthony co-hosts the popular talk radio show "The Psychic & The Doc" on the renowned Transformational Radio Network. The show pairs his metaphysical expertise with practical advice from Dr. Pat Baccili, creating an engaging platform for listeners seeking guidance on love, loss, and life purpose.Anthony is the best-selling author of the award-winning book "The Afterlife Frequency," which has received widespread acclaim for its grounded yet spiritually rich approach to understanding the soul's journey beyond death. The book has been endorsed by scientists, spiritual leaders, and mental health professionals alike, solidifying Anthony's reputation as a trusted guide between the seen and unseen realms."Mark doesn't just speak about the afterlife-he helps us feel its nearness," said Jana Short, Editor-in-Chief of Best Holistic Life Magazine. "In a world searching for connection and healing, he reminds us that love never dies and that science and spirit are not opposites but allies. He is not only our Visionary of the Year-he is a voice for the soul.”Readers can experience Mark Anthony's exclusive feature and his ongoing insights by visiting Best Holistic Life Magazine online. The July 2025 issue is now available in digital format for subscribers worldwide."Mark doesn't just connect with the beyond-he empowers us to live more fully in the now,” says Jana Short, Editor-in-Chief of Best Holistic Life Magazine.“His wisdom challenges us to expand our understanding of consciousness, to honor the unseen, and to trust that healing is always possible. He embodies what it means to lead with vision and purpose.”To explore more of Mark Anthony's transformative work:Read his best-selling book, The Afterlife Frequency:Tune into“The Psychic and The Doc” on the Transformational Radio Network:Discover his featured articles in Best Holistic Life Magazine:Get your free magazine subscription:

