Almal Real Estate Development Joins Celebration Of 'The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel' Inauguration In Spain

The inauguration event hosted by Palladium Hotel Group marks a key milestone ahead of the brand's Middle East debut on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah - where Almal is set to develop The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences by 2027

Almal is set to develop The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences by 2027, The project has already set a new benchmark on Al Marjan Island, with units sold at an impressive AED 6,300 per sqft - the highest on the island to date

Dubai, UAE (June 2025): In a bold move set to shape the landscape of luxury hospitality, Almal Real Estate Development is proud to attend the inauguration of The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel-the first destination under The Unexpected Hotels brand. The reimagined Ibiza hotel marks the beginning of an ambitious international journey-one that Almal Real Estate Development is spearheading in the Middle East region with its flagship development: The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences, set to open its door in 2027, on Al Marjan island, Ras Al Khaimah.

Pioneering the Brand in the Middle East:

The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residencies will feature 422 exclusive hotel and residential units, all offering high energy experiences, unexpected entertainment, vibrant day-to-night life. Located just steps from the Wynn resort, guests will enjoy panoramic views of both the Wynn resort and the serene sea.

The destination will offer standout amenities, including an infinity rooftop pool, a vibrant beach club, entertainment facilities, curated wellness offering with focus on active workouts, lush pocket gardens, groundbreaking dining concepts and so much more.

Led by Almal Real Estate Development, the flagship project will be completed in collaboration with Palladium Hotel Group at Q1 2027. The Spanish group will manage The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences, a unique luxury brand anchored in three core pillars: avant-garde design, first-class gastronomy, and unique entertainment experiences, – all seamlessly connected through the language of music. To realize this vision, Almal has also appointed the renowned Design & Architecture Bureau (DAR) as the lead design consultant for its revolutionary development on Al Marjan Island. The project not only redefines coastal luxury but also reflects Almal Real Estate Development's growing influence in the region and its vision to deliver globally inspired destinations that resonate with today's discerning traveller. The project has already set a new benchmark on Al Marjan Island, with units sold at an impressive AED 6,300 per sqft - the highest on the island to date. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="309" border="0" data-bit="iit" />

From Ibiza to the Emirates: A New Era of Disruptive Luxury

The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel was born as an innovative proposal of experiential luxury in the heart of Playa d'en Bossa, an essential destination for those looking for high-quality entertainment with an attitude. After a comprehensive renovation, The Ushuaïa Tower has reinvented itself to make way for this new concept, inspired by the iconic and neighbouring Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, which will continue to combine the best DJs in the world with exceptional accommodation.

The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel recently debuted Gordon Ramsay Restaurants' first Hell's Kitchen in Europe, completing its delicious gastronomic offer with 6 bars and restaurants. The Body Hub, an innovative, fully personalized wellness gym, further reinforces its commitment to bespoke guest experiences. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="A bar with wine glasses and shelvesAI-generated content may be incorrect." src="#" alt="A bar with wine glasses and shelvesAI-generated content may be incorrect." width="402" border="0" data-bit="iit" />

Image: Gordon Ramsay Restaurants' Hell's Kitchen in The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel

For Almal Real Estate Development, the Ibiza launch is more than a brand reveal-it's a strategic milestone that reinforces the company's role as the exclusive developer bringing The Unexpected Hotels vision in partnership with Palladium Hotel Group to the GCC. As Ras Al Khaimah continues its rise as a global lifestyle and tourism destination, Almal is leading from the front, shaping what will become one of the region's most original coastal hospitality experiences. The inauguration of The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel marks the debut of Palladium Hotel Group's brand, The Unexpected Hotels. Evolving from the iconic Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, this bold new concept redefines luxury through a disruptive and boundary-pushing lens.

Positioning Almal as a Global Visionary:

Since its establishment in 2022, Almal Real Estate Development has been dedicated to raising the bar for luxury hospitality and real estate in the UAE. The company's award-winning Harrison La Mer project, recognized as the 'Private Villa Project of the Year 2024,' highlights its commitment to creating cutting-edge properties. Recently launched The One By Almal Brand is set to open across 6 destinations worldwide in Southeast Asia. Almal Real Estate Development continues to play a pivotal role in the UAE's economic diversification strategy, further strengthening the nation's standing in the global tourism market.