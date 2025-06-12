Walking The Walk: Alectra Raises Over $10K To Support YWCA Hamilton's Fight Against Gender-Based Violence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday June 11, Alectra employees participated in YWCA Hamilton's“Walk a Mile in Their Shoes”, annual event, raising more than $10,000 to support efforts to end gender-based violence. The event brings together community members in a symbolic walk to raise vital funds and awareness for survivors and the programs that support them.

“Alectra is honoured to walk alongside our community partners in support of such an important cause,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc.“Gender-based violence affects people in every community, and we all have a role to play in ending it. We're proud to support the YWCA in the incredible work they do each day.”

This year, 75 Alectra employees participated in the walk events earning the“Largest Team” award continuing their commitment to helping raise funds that directly support local shelters, crisis services, and advocacy programs run by YWCA Hamilton.

To learn more about Alectra's community support initiatives, visit: alectra.com/community

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

