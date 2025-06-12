Stopthebleed Launches As A Dedicated Resource For Bleeding Control Kits
"StopTheBleed makes it easier than ever for people to find the exact bleeding control kits they need, whether to comply with local legislation or simply to be better prepared," said Jim Seidel, Rescue Essentials CEO. "Our team is here to assist with product selection, identify applicable state requirements, and even help customers locate available grant funding to support their preparedness goals."
As a licensed partner of the U.S. Department of Defense's STOP THE BLEED® program, Rescue Essentials is committed to supporting this international public health initiative, which empowers bystanders to take action and save lives in the critical moments following a traumatic
StopTheBleed represents Rescue Essentials' continued dedication to delivering high-quality, accessible medical response products and training support to first responders, safety officials and everyday heroes across the country.
About Rescue Essentials
Since 2007, Rescue Essentials has remained focused on its original goal - to offer top quality tactical, emergency, combat, and outdoor medical products at affordable prices, delivered in a timely manner. Rescue Essentials' core capabilities include the design, manufacture, and assembly of purpose-built trauma and medical kits for law enforcement, EMS and government agencies. Rescue Essentials, a division of Tri-Tech Forensics, Inc., is based in Leland, N.C.
SOURCE Tri-Tech Forensics
