Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: AAIB Initiates Probe, Govt To Form High-Level Committee To Boost Aviation Safety

Following the tragic crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, the government will form a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to enhance aviation safety. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

AAIB Launches Formal Investigation

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun a formal inquiry into the incident, aligning its process with global norms outlined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)," Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X.

High-Level Safety Panel to be Constituted

The Civil Aviation Ministry is also setting up a high-level committee to evaluate the broader aviation safety ecosystem in India. This panel will include experts from various disciplines, tasked with analyzing the incident in detail and recommending systemic changes to avoid future tragedies.

“Additionally, the Government is constituting a high-level committee comprising experts from multiple disciplines to examine the matter in detail. The committee will work to strengthen aviation safety and prevent such incidents in future,” Naidu added.

First-Ever Fatal Crash Involving Boeing 787

Thursday's crash marks the first fatal accident involving Boeing's Dreamliner series since its debut 14 years ago. The ill-fated aircraft, registered as VT-ANB, was 11.5 years old and had logged over 41,000 flying hours, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. It had completed nearly 8,000 takeoffs and landings, with approximately 700 cycles in the past year alone-figures Cirium described as“average for that aircraft build year/period.”

“This is the first time that hull loss has happened for a Boeing 787 (B787) aircraft,” an official confirmed, underscoring the rarity and severity of the event.

Air India's Legacy Fleet and Upcoming Retrofit

The aircraft was part of Air India's legacy fleet of 27 Boeing 787-8s, with plans already in motion to retrofit these jets starting July. Air India also operates seven 787-9 models inherited after its merger with Vistara. Overall, the airline has 34 Dreamliners in service and another 20 on order, with an additional 24 under a letter of intent.

Air India said in a post on X: "The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals."

Boeing, IndiGo and Global B787 Fleet

Boeing, which manufactures the Dreamliner series, has expressed condolences and pledged support.

“We are in contact with Air India regarding flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected,” Boeing said in a statement.

Currently, 1,148 Boeing 787 aircraft are in operation worldwide, with an average age of 7.5 years. IndiGo, India's other major carrier operating the B787, recently began long-haul services with leased planes from Norse Atlantic and plans to lease a total of six Dreamliners.

The Ahmedabad incident is the third major air crash involving Indian carriers in recent years. In August 2020, an Air India Express plane crashed in Kozhikode, killing 21 people. A decade earlier, in 2010, an Air India Express flight burst into flames after overshooting the runway in Mangalore, claiming 158 lives.