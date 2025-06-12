Nexbank Ranked As A Top Mortgage Lender For Fourth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank, the largest privately held bank in Texas, was ranked as one of the nation's top mortgage lenders for the fourth consecutive year. NexBank placed 12th for Correspondent Lending and 13th for Wholesale Lending in Scotsman Guide's 2025 Top Mortgage Lenders rankings. For overall volume, NexBank ranked fifth in the state of Texas and 43rd in the nation.

NexBank has topped rankings consistently due to its strong loan operations and customer service, and a diverse product suite that covers both traditional and non-traditional borrowers. The achievement is a testament of the bank's long-term commitment to the wholesale and correspondent lending space.

"We are honored to be nationally recognized again as a Top Mortgage Lender," said Brian Ralston, Chief Mortgage Banking Officer of NexBank. "This speaks to the expertise of our team and our dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients, contributing to their growth and success."

Scotsman Guide's Top Mortgage Lenders is a comprehensive, verified ranking of the nation's top-producing mortgage companies based on production volume. You can view the full rankings here: .

About NexBank

NexBank is the largest privately held bank based in Texas with assets of $14 billion and a charter that dates to 1922. NexBank provides institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services to meet the needs of its clients, which include institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. NexBank is a subsidiary of NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial services company.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

SOURCE NexBank

