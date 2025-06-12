Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mnatsakanyan Admits Armenia-Produced Mines Were Buried In Formerly Occupied Azerbaijani Territories

2025-06-12 03:08:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ At the ongoing trial held at the Baku Military Court on June 12, the accused Levon Mnatsakanyan responded to questions from the state prosecutor regarding the planting of mines in Azerbaijani territories. Mnatsakanyan admitted to planting both anti-personnel and anti-tank mines in the formerly occupied areas, Trend reports.

He stated that the mines were initially manufactured in the Soviet Union and later procured from Russia, then supplied to the separatist regime through Armenia.“Recently, mines were also produced in the Republic of Armenia and supplied to us,” Mnatsakanyan added.

It is noteworthy that in earlier court sessions, Mnatsakanyan said the "army" of the so-called regime was considered part of the Armenian armed forces.

The trial continues against Armenian nationals accused of serious offenses, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other grave crimes.

