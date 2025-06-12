Nanping Yungu 220 Kv Substation Project Successfully Put Into Operation

MENAFN - GetNews) On May 25, after 14 months of hard work, the Nanping Yungu 220 kV substation project was successfully put into operation. The successful commissioning of the substation will greatly improve the regional power supply reliability and power quality, and inject strong impetus into the industrial development and economic construction of Wuyi New District.







The Yungu 220 kV substation put into operation this time is located in Jukou Town, Jianyang District. It is planned to build 4 transformers with a transformer capacity of 720,000 kVA and 8 220 kV transmission lines. In this period, 1 transformer with a transformer capacity of 180,000 kVA and 4 220 kV transmission lines will be built.

During the project construction, State Grid Nanping Power Supply Company strictly controlled safety, quality and progress, overcame weather, complex geological conditions, technical difficulties, etc., and adopted modular applications such as prefabricated walls, firewalls, and integrated wall panels. New technologies such as GIS dust-free and main transformer digital intelligent installation were used to assist the smart construction site system to complete the intelligent control of personnel, machinery, safety, and quality on the construction site, so as to achieve efficient advancement of the project. The project has always adhered to high-standard construction. Before the start of construction, a special planning meeting for excellence was held. Each standard process was explained in detail and applied to the project. A total of four quality supervisions and more than ten quality inspections were carried out to effectively ensure the construction quality. It was rated as the regional benchmark construction site of State Grid Corporation in 2024. The site always adheres to the principle of safety first, strengthens on-site grid management, welcomes various inspections many times, and has received praise from the provincial company and the provincial energy supervision office.

After the substation is put into operation, it will effectively alleviate the electricity shortage in Wuyi New District, meet the electricity demand of new industrial projects in the high-tech zone and the growing electricity demand of residents in Wuyi New District, and it is expected to increase the power supply capacity by 1 billion kWh per year. In addition, the substation uses sophisticated equipment such as double-break combined electrical isolation knife switches and energy-saving transformers, which have the characteristics of low energy consumption and low noise. The commissioning of this project not only significantly improves the reliability and stability of power supply, but also contributes to the realization of green and low-carbon development goals.

The commissioning of Yungu Substation is an important measure for State Grid Nanping Power Supply Company to optimize the layout of the power grid and serve the development of the local economy. In the next step, State Grid Nanping Power Supply Company will continue to strengthen the construction and operation and maintenance of the power grid, improve the level of power supply services, and provide solid power guarantee for the high-quality development of Nanping area.

In the future, with the stable operation of Yungu Substation, it will play a key role in promoting industrial upgrading in Nanping, ensuring electricity for people's livelihood, and promoting sustainable economic and social development, helping the region to embark on a new journey of green, efficient and sustainable development.

(Xie Wei, Chen Shuzhong)