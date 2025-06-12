Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Condoles With India Pres. Over Flight Crash


2025-06-12 03:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, expressing sincere condolence and solace over the victims of the Air India flight crash, which claimed the lives of scores of victims. (pickup previous)
mt


MENAFN12062025000071011013ID1109667722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search