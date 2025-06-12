Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
123Invent Inventor Develops Foot Rest For Washing Feet (SBT-2036)


2025-06-12 02:45:51
PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a specially designed foot rest that would offer a quick and simple way to wash the feet while showering or bathing," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the FOOT REST. My design eliminates the need to bend over to wash feet."

The invention provides an improved way to wash the feet while showering or bathing. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. It also increases comfort and cleanliness, and it saves time and effort. Additionally, the invention features a durable and foldable design that is easy to install and use.

The FOOT REST is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Keith Thomas at 619-292-4871 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

