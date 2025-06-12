22 Years Of Ink And Integrity: Nashville's Elvis Reflects On Tattoo Legacy

Elvis working one-on-one with a client inside his private Hendersonville studio

Christian-themed Virgin Mary tattoo with red roses and religious detailing by Nashville tattoo artist Elvis.

Patriotic eagle tattoo by Elvis, featuring an American shield with colored bands-an homage to service, strength, and national pride

From SoCal Grit to New Tennessee Roots, Veteran Tattooist Celebrates New Chapter With $100 Summer Promo for New Clients

- Jason“Elvis”Martin, Founder & Artist of Elvis Tattoo Shop

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jason“Elvis” Martin, a veteran tattoo artist known for high-integrity designs and heartfelt storytelling, is marking his 22nd year in the industry with a summer promotion and a look back at the journey that brought him from Southern California to the heart of Tennessee.

A former Army infantryman and one-time insurance agent, Elvis found his calling in tattooing through sheer will.“There was no plan B,” he said.“Just art, commitment, and faith.” After leaving the corporate world behind, he worked nights at CVS to pay rent while apprenticing full-time in San Diego. Now, two decades later, he operates a private Hendersonville studio offering $100 off all first tattoo sessions from June 23 to August 23.

“I've been tattooing longer than my youngest daughter has been alive,” Elvis reflected.“It's more than a career. It's part of who I am.”

Elvis's reputation spans from coast to coast, but it's in Nashville that his work has taken on a deeper meaning. Drawn by the slower pace, strong community spirit, and cultural authenticity, he and his family relocated from California to put down roots.“This city breathes differently,” he said.“It's bold but grounded, and I wanted to contribute to that.”

Before opening his own studio, Elvis spent time working downtown at Pride & Glory Tattoo-a high-volume walk-in shop located between Rolling Mill Hill and the Gulch, just blocks from Nashville's Broadway strip. He also made regular guest appearances in Murfreesboro, where he built early ties to the region.

Ultimately, it was Hendersonville that felt like home.“I wanted that slower, more grounded rhythm,” he said.“A place near the water, near my people.” Today, his studio sits in the Streets of Indian Lake, a community hub known for its restaurants, music events, and neighborly vibe-just minutes from the Cumberland River.

Known especially for his black and grey realism , neo-traditional, color work, and military and Christian tattoos in Nashville, Elvis says his favorite work is that which carries emotional weight.“Patriotic, military, and Christian tattoos are my heartbeat,” he said.“There's a legacy in ink that goes deeper than the skin.”

His studio is recognized among the best tattoo artists in Nashville TN , built on a one-on-one service model that emphasizes ethical practices. All inks are organic, cruelty-free, and vegan. Each session comes with a tailored aftercare kit. Clients often find more than a tattoo-they find a thoughtful partner in expressing something that matters.

The nickname“Elvis” came during his first apprenticeship due to his rockabilly style-pompadour, cuffed jeans, and all. It stuck, and in a twist of fate, the name and the move to Music City seemed to converge.“I didn't plan it this way,” he said,“but I have zero doubt. God has a sense of humor.”

Now at 22 years, Elvis says he's focused less on flash and more on meaning.“Trends come and go,” he added.“But I've been around long enough to see what lasts. Let me help you help yourself-get something real.”

To commemorate the milestone, new clients can receive $100 off their first tattoo session through August 23 by scheduling directly with one of the top rated tattoo studios in Hendersonville TN .

Elvis Tattoo Shop, founded by Jason“Elvis” Martin in 2003, is a private tattoo studio located in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Known for its one-on-one, high-integrity service model, the shop specializes in black and grey realism, neo-traditional color work, and custom military and memorial tattoos.

All products used are organic, cruelty-free, and vegan. Elvis, a former Army infantryman with deep experience in military symbolism, combines technical expertise with deep respect for each client's story. The studio serves clients across the Nashville area and beyond.



Media Contact:

Jason "Elvis" Martin

Founder & Artist

(615) 492-5221

elvis (at) elvistattoos(dot) com

Website:

Instagram:

Facebook:

Jason Martin

Elvis Tattoo Shop

+1 629-213-2887

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.