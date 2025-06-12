Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
As tension with Iran escalates, US Embassy prohibits employee travel

2025-06-12 09:18:43
(MENAFN) Amid escalating regional unrest, the US Embassy in Israel has implemented new security restrictions for its personnel, according to official communications. Staff and their family members are now barred from traveling beyond the central areas of Greater Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Beersheba, due to heightened concerns over a potential Iranian retaliation.

“Due to the increased regional tensions, US government employees and their family members are restricted from travel outside the greater Tel Aviv (including Herzliya, Netanya, and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem, and Be’er Sheva areas until further notice,” the embassy said in a statement.

Movement between these zones remains permitted, including travel to Ben Gurion Airport and use of Route 1, which links Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to the Allenby Bridge border crossing into Jordan, the embassy clarified.

Citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and prioritize personal safety. The embassy encouraged awareness of nearby shelters and advised preparedness in case of sudden hostilities. “Caution and increased personal security awareness – including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning.”

“The security environment is complex and can change quickly,” it warned.

The move comes as reports circulate of Israel potentially preparing military operations targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities. In a related development, US officials have authorized the voluntary withdrawal of nonessential personnel and military families from certain posts across the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that evacuations had been ordered, stating that the situation in the region “could be a dangerous place.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh issued a warning, stating that American military installations in the region would be at risk if a conflict over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions were to ignite.

