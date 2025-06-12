IAB Updates Centers Of Excellence And Expands Leadership Team To Accelerate Industry Innovation

New Leadership Will Tackle Next Wave of Innovation Across AI, Commerce Media, Creator Economy, CTV, Measurement, and More

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the leading trade body for the digital advertising industry, today announced a strengthening of its Centers of Excellence (CoE) to better serve its members and the broader digital media and marketing ecosystem. As part of this update, Cintia Gabilan has been appointed to Senior Vice President, Centers of Excellence & Industry Initiatives, overseeing the leadership and strategic direction of four key centers: IAB Experience Center, IAB Media Center, IAB Measurement, Addressability & Data (MAD) Center, and the IAB Professional Development and Education Center (PDEC). Gabilan also coordinates IAB's cross-functional AI initiatives and reports to Sheryl Goldstein, EVP, Chief Industry Growth Officer.

"The digital advertising industry is evolving faster than ever, and at IAB we're not reacting to change, we're driving it," said Goldstein. "These strategic IAB Center of Excellence hires are a clear investment in the future of digital advertising with a sharp focus on AI, commerce media, the creator economy, streaming video/CTV, and measurement. We are equipping our members to drive innovation, not just respond to it."

New Leadership to Spearhead Core Initiatives

The organization welcomes three new senior executives with deep expertise across AI, commerce/retail media, and digital media strategy.

Collin Colburn , Vice President, Commerce , leads the IAB Commerce Board and related initiatives within the broader commerce landscape, including retail media. With prior roles at Forrester and Horizon Media's commerce agency, Night Market, Colburn is focused on supporting the growing commerce media ecosystem, defining incrementality, and navigating the convergence of the store and monetization strategies. By defining industry standards that support transparent, accountable, and adaptable commerce practices, Colburn aims to promote consistent frameworks to improve operational efficiency and help advertisers use media more effectively in today's digital marketplace. He will also spearhead IAB's annual Connected Commerce Summit , in NYC on September 9, 2025.



"IAB is at the forefront of advancing the maturity of commerce media and focusing on driving consistent, transparent standards across the commerce landscape. It's exciting to be part of an organization that's not only shaping the conversation but also building the infrastructure for a more trustworthy and effective digital ecosystem," added Colburn.

Jamie Finstein , Vice President, Media Center , brings over 15 years of digital strategy experience from WPP Media. She will drive advancement across CTV, digital video, audio, DOOH, and brand safety. In this role, Finstein will support the growth of video through data-driven standards, help resolve video measurement, drive consistency across the marketplace, and standardize video formats. She will also drive audio innovation by enhancing programmatic standards and VAST integration, support digital out of home (DOOH) by addressing the space's unique complexities, and strengthen brand safety by tackling AI-driven fraud. Additionally, Finstein will lead the IAB Audio and Video Boards, as well as key events including IAB Video Leadership Summit on July 14-15 and IAB Podcast Upfront (September 30) as well as IAB NewFronts .



"I'm excited to join IAB at a time when the industry is evolving rapidly and the demand for advancements in standardization is growing," said Finstein. "There is a real opportunity to drive meaningful progress – bringing greater consistency, transparency, and innovation to how we create, measure, and improve digital experiences. I look forward to working with our members and partners to drive innovation and build a more unified digital ecosystem."

The IAB Media Center also includes Jason Adamski and Matt Shapo as Directors. Adamski joins IAB after leading media strategy at Ferrero as North American Media Manager, with prior senior media positions at PepsiCo, Accenture, MediaVest, Mullen, and Boston Beer Company. In his role with the IAB Media Center, Adamski oversees video and digital out of home (DOOH), focusing on standardizing DOOH planning and buying practices, enhancing measurement models, and proving its effectiveness across the full purchase funnel to elevate DOOH as a key part of omnichannel media plans.

A passionate advocate for audio's powerful role in omnichannel advertising campaigns, Shapo leads education and research initiatives, advocating for audio's unique strengths and promoting collaboration among publishers, tech providers, content creators, and brands to support sustainable, ad-supported media. He also leads the IAB's Ecosystem Health Initiative, which elevates the value of news-related content and focuses on advancing contextual targeting across all media genres as well as supporting the growth of publishers and the open web.

Caroline Giegerich , Vice President, AI , previously announced , will lead IAB's AI roadmap by developing tools, resources, and standards that support the responsible and effective use of AI across all corners of the digital advertising industry. With over twenty years of experience in marketing, innovation, and emerging technology, she has held senior roles at HBO, Warner Music Group, MediaLink, and Smashbox Cosmetics.



"AI is reshaping every aspect of digital advertising, and the industry needs clear guidance to move forward with confidence," added Giegerich. "IAB is focused on delivering actionable frameworks, best practices, and scalable tools that ensure AI is used responsibly and effectively. As I take on this role, I am eager to help our members understand AI is not just about innovation-it's about building a foundation the entire ecosystem can trust and build on."

"This reorganization represents a pivotal step in ensuring IAB continues to deliver best-in-class leadership, resources, and insights to help our members navigate the rapidly evolving media and marketing landscape," concluded Gabilan. "Collin, Jamie, and Caroline, are on the bleeding edge of their respective fields and will provide our members with the perspective they need to thrive in a changing advertising ecosystem."

Additionally, Angelina Eng has been promoted to Vice President, Measurement, Addressability & Data (MAD) Center and CoE Operations. She will continue to oversee the MAD Center, while also coordinating operations across all IAB Centers of Excellence to streamline processes and boost collaboration. Eng will also lead the IAB Measurement Leadership Summit on July 15-16.

As part of IAB's Centers of Excellence leadership, Zoe Soon, Vice President of the IAB Experience Center, is also expanding her remit to lead the newly established Creator Economy Board and oversee all creator economy and gaming initiatives, including IAB PlayFronts . And Matthew Renne, Vice President of the Professional Development and Education Center (PDEC), plays a key role in equipping digital marketing and media professionals with industry-driven training and resources to foster growth, adaptability, and long-term success in today's workplace.

