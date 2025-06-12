403
African nation falsifies involvement in ‘Western-backed terror plot’
(MENAFN) Benin has firmly denied accusations that it is collaborating with Western nations to support terrorism and destabilize neighboring Niger and the broader Sahel region, which has faced a persistent jihadist threat for over a decade.
On Monday, French media outlet RFI reported that Beninese Foreign Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari dismissed the allegations made by Niger's interim leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, labeling them as baseless.
“Benin is actively combating terrorism both within its borders and from neighboring states, with great determination and sacrifice. Suggesting our involvement in such activities is not only false but a deep disservice to our military and citizens,” Bakari said.
Tchiani had claimed on Saturday that Benin and Nigeria were serving as logistical centers for French-backed agents allegedly working to destabilize Niger. He alleged that secret meetings between Western nations and some African partners took place in Nigeria and around the Lake Chad Basin, facilitating the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups in the Sahel.
The Nigerien leader also accused France of setting up secret cells in the region to carry out subversive missions in coordination with African countries like Benin, aiming to weaken the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which includes Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso. He cited these threats as the reason for Niger’s continued closure of its border with Benin, a restriction put in place after the July 2023 coup in Niamey.
Tensions between Niger and Benin have worsened since the coup, especially after Benin implemented sanctions mandated by ECOWAS, including border shutdowns. Though ECOWAS lifted the sanctions in February, Niger and its AES partners have since exited the bloc, accusing it of reacting harshly to political upheavals.
In a Sunday interview with Benin's Bip Radio, Bakari referred to Niger as a “brother country” and lamented the strained relationship, now marked by unofficial interactions. He expressed regret over the initial border closure—now lifted on Benin’s side—stating it was a principled move aligned with regional commitments following unconstitutional power transitions.
Bakari emphasized Benin’s respect for Niger’s sovereignty and its right to choose its partners, but asserted that Benin would also independently determine its foreign partnerships without external pressure.
