Newgen Announces Planned US$45 Million Strategic Investment In UAE Real Estate Market

The Company's initial investment into the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah comes ahead of major tourism and infrastructure developmentsNewGen plans to diversify via additional real estate investments in Abu Dhabi pending potential transactions to provide additional capital

BANGKOK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the“Company”), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced its planned US$45 million strategic investment in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) real estate market, focusing on properties near the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort. This new initiative represents a diversification of the Company's investment portfolio beyond its traditional IVF business operations, targeting properties for acquisition and future resale to capitalize on the region's exceptional growth prospects.

Ras Al Khaimah presents compelling investment fundamentals, including robust economic growth, political stability, and significant infrastructure developments that are driving property appreciation. The Emirate is experiencing heightened demand following the announcement of the Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, a multi-billion dollar development set to open in early 2027. The region's strategic location, with 31% of the world's population within four hours' flying time, combined with attractive investment policies including 100% foreign ownership and 0-9% corporate tax rates, creates an ideal environment for real estate appreciation. In order to diversify and hedge risk in its portfolio, NewGen is also planning to invest in properties in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi's real estate market offers a combination of stability and long-term growth potential, with proximity to attractions including Yas Island, luxury property developments, and mega-projects and key infrastructure projects.

To support this initiative, the Company has formally engaged UAE-based business development manager Samira Aissani, who recently met with NewGen's leadership team in Hong Kong to align on the investment strategy. Ms. Aissani's decade of experience in UAE real estate development, including her current role in plot procurement with BNW Development, positions her ideally to lead the Company's property acquisition initiatives. The Company is also currently in advanced discussions regarding strategic plot acquisitions in Ras Al Khaimah and has established partnerships with prominent UAE developers to ensure optimal execution of its investment strategy.

In connection with the initiative, NewGen has executed a term sheet with Enclave Capital LLC (“Enclave”), which has already begun receiving strong interest from potential investors regarding the planned capital raise to support NewGen's UAE real estate expansion. Enclave will serve as the Company's financial adviser in connection with the Company's intent to raise an additional US$45 million via subsequent transactions. The funds raised from these transactions would be used to build NewGen's real estate portfolio and lay the groundwork for potential significant returns from these investments.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented,“This strategic move into Ras Al Khaimah's dynamic real estate market represents an exciting opportunity to diversify our investment portfolio while capitalizing on one of the region's most promising growth stories. With Ras Al Khaimah poised to welcome significant numbers of international visitors in the coming years and property values already showing exceptional appreciation, we are confident this investment will deliver substantial returns for our stakeholders while establishing a strong foundation for future growth. We look forward to leveraging this strategic positioning to create long-term value and drive continued success across our expanding business operations.”

About NewGen

NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen's management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen's clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit . The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future investments, growth strategy, and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's ability to raise capital for the investments, realize business or investment opportunities, or changes in the regulatory, investment, or competitive environment in which the Company operates or intends to expand into. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

