Top bank executive states Russia holds robust place in international AI race
(MENAFN) Russia continues to hold a solid position in the global race for artificial intelligence despite significant obstacles, according to Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy CEO of Sber, the country’s largest bank.
In an interview with RT on Tuesday, Vedyakhin credited Russia’s success to its pool of world-class mathematicians, skilled engineers, and Sber’s financial strength, which has enabled consistent investment in innovation—even under sanctions and amid a global chip shortage.
“Thanks to our talent, strong motivation, and investment ability, we’ve managed to overcome many limitations,” Vedyakhin stated.
While he admitted that Russia trails AI leaders like the US and China by about six to nine months in some metrics, he emphasized that the country has achieved competitive outcomes with significantly smaller budgets compared to its rivals.
Vedyakhin also highlighted Russia’s active cooperation with key international partners in AI development, including China, India, and several Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations. He pointed out that collaboration with Uzbekistan has been particularly fruitful, especially in implementing AI-driven solutions in healthcare and social services.
Commenting on concerns about AI’s impact on employment, Vedyakhin likened the technology’s growth to raising a child, underlining that it is humanity’s duty to ensure its development benefits society.
