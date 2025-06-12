Brazil holds 7th BRICS Youth Energy Summit

Brazil recently hosted the 7th BRICS Youth Energy Summit in its capital, Brasilia, bringing together over 100 young professionals, government officials, and energy experts from across the BRICS nations. The summit serves as the official youth platform for the expanded BRICS group, now including ten member states: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.Aleksandr Kormishin, head of the BRICS Youth Energy Agency, described the summit as a key platform for young leaders from the Global South to explore practical ways to advance the energy sector. Participants included delegations from energy ministries, major corporations, and other stakeholders who collaboratively planned contributions to energy development.Held under Brazil’s rotating BRICS presidency for 2025, the event featured youth delegations, academic figures, and industry representatives. Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, highlighted the importance of youth involvement, with CEO Alexey Likhachev emphasizing collaborative research and knowledge exchange, referencing their Obninsk Tech hub uniting young nuclear professionals worldwide.Obninsk, known as the site of the world’s first nuclear power plant launched in 1954, served as a historic backdrop to these efforts. A significant moment at the summit was the soft launch of the BRICS Youth Energy Outlook, an annual report by over 50 young researchers addressing topics like low-carbon energy, sustainable fuels, energy access, and critical minerals. The full report will be officially unveiled at COP30 in November 2025 in Belem, Brazil.The summit featured senior officials from Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, India’s Ministry of Power, and other national bodies, celebrating a decade of BRICS youth energy cooperation and reinforcing the group’s commitment to inclusive energy dialogue.The event was organized by Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy and the National Youth Secretariat, alongside the BRICS Youth Energy Agency and Rosatom.

