Heven Appoints Michael Buscher To Lead U.S. Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Michael brings unmatched national security and enterprise leadership to our team," said Bentzion Levinson, CEO of Heven. "His depth of experience across government, military, and tech makes him the ideal leader to grow our U.S. presence."

Buscher is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, with over 30 years of service including deployments with U.S. Special Operations Command and multiple combat deployments to the Middle East. He also served as a Senior Operations Officer at the CIA, leading intelligence operations across North Africa, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. He continues to support senior Army leadership as an Army Reserve Ambassador with the Department of the Army Major General.

In the private sector, Buscher has built an extensive track record of leadership across the defense, aerospace, and intelligence technology industries. He recently served as President and CEO of Consilium Data Services, a cutting-edge analytics firm specializing in electromagnetic spectrum data and secure communications. He was then named Chairman and Managing Director of Consilium, helping shape its strategic direction while continuing to advise on government relations, private equity, and national security technology.

Previously, Buscher served as Executive Director of Enterprise Operations at Fortem Technologies, a leader in counter-unmanned aerial systems. At Edge Autonomy, he held the role of Chief Strategy Officer, managing business development and defense engagement for unmanned systems platforms. Earlier, as Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder of BigBear, Buscher played a key role in advancing M&A activity, investment strategy, and customer expansion across the defense and AI analytics space.

Buscher has also served in numerous governance and advisory capacities, including as a board member of NextTech Solutions and Edge Autonomy, where he provided strategic guidance on mergers, defense partnerships, and product innovation. He currently serves on the Advisory Council of The George Washington University School of Business.

"I'm honored to join Heven at a moment when energy resilience and autonomy are redefining modern operations," said Buscher. "Heven's platforms are setting a new standard in drone endurance and performance, and I look forward to building out our U.S. footprint."

Buscher holds a B.A. from the University of Washington and an M.S. in International Relations from Liberty University. He completed doctoral coursework at Liberty University for a Ph.D in National Security Policy. He is a Life Member of the National Defense Industrial Association and actively engaged in several national security and veterans' organizations.

About Heven:

Based in Miami, FL, Heven was founded in 2019 with a clear vision: To unlock the immense potential of the drone economy. Heven's hydrogen-powered, runway-independent drones are designed with endurance and adaptability in mind. Built for the most complex missions, Heven's drones operate anywhere-efficiently, quietly, and reliably- providing the warfighter with the technology to get the job done.

SOURCE Heven Drones